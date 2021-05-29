Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indonesia releases Iranian and Panamanian tankers after four months

Published

Indonesia releases Iranian and Panamanian tankers after four months
The Iranian tanker MT Horse has left Indonesian waters four months after it was seized - Copyright Indonesian Maritime Security Agency/AFP Handout
The Iranian tanker MT Horse has left Indonesian waters four months after it was seized - Copyright Indonesian Maritime Security Agency/AFP Handout

Indonesia has released an Iranian tanker and a Panamanian vessel that were both seized at the beginning of the year on suspicion of illegal oil transfers, officials said on Saturday.

Following legal proceedings, the crude oil tankers — Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panama-flagged MT Freya — left Indonesia on Friday, the country’s Maritime Security Agency spokesperson told AFP. 

The captains of both tankers were found guilty on Tuesday of entering Indonesian territory without a permit.

MT Horse’s Iranian captain Mehdi Monghasemjahromi and MT Freya’s Chinese captain Chen Yo Qun were each handed a suspended prison sentence of one year with a two-year probational period.

The court also ordered Chen to pay a two billion rupiah ($140,000) fine for dumping oil illegally in Indonesian waters.

Both captains were released from detention and were believed to have left Indonesia with the rest of the crew Friday despite their sentences.

In January, the tankers were spotted off Kalimantan, Indonesia’s section of Borneo island, and were later seized after the crew failed to respond to radio calls.

Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency or Bakamla claimed the crew were suspected of a string of violations, including failing to display the vessels’ national flags, turning off their identification systems to avoid detection and illegally transferring oil.

The MT Horse “has been released (Friday) after 125 days once the legal process was successfully concluded”, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, citing a National Iranian Oil Co. statement.

“Despite enduring challenges and isolation from their families, the crew made sacrifices to defend national interests and maintain the stream of oil and oil products exports from the country,” the statement added. 

Iran has previously been accused of trying to conceal its oil sales to avoid crippling US sanctions.

In October, the administration of former US president Donald Trump slapped sanctions on Iran’s oil sector over sales to countries including Syria and Venezuela.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The move was part of a broader bid to end all of Iran’s key oil exports, seeking to choke off cash sources for the regional nemesis of US allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.

burs-dsa-lgo/lb/axn

In this article:

You may also like:

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney

Entertainment

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney reunite for new Hallmark mystery

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeny are reuniting for a new Hannah Swensen Hallmark mystery. Digital Journal has the scoop.

23 hours ago

World

Biden follows Trump, shuts door on airspace treaty with Russia

US President Joe Biden's administration announced it will not return to the Open Skies Treaty.

15 hours ago
Remote cheating leads to 'corona degrees' in Greece Remote cheating leads to 'corona degrees' in Greece

Life

Down but not out: Burnout is another side of the pandemic

One downside of the pandemic is the impact upon people's health and wellbeing. The extent of the problem is surprisingly wide.

19 hours ago
Remains of 215 children found at closed Canada indigenous boarding school Remains of 215 children found at closed Canada indigenous boarding school

World

Remains of 215 children found at closed Canada indigenous boarding school

Some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youngsters were forcibly enrolled in Canadian boarding schools, where they were stripped of their culture and language -...

19 hours ago