Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indonesia passes long-awaited sexual violence bill

Published

Gender-based violence and sexual violence are rampant in Indonesia, where abuse is often considered a private affair
Gender-based violence and sexual violence are rampant in Indonesia, where abuse is often considered a private affair - Copyright AFP/File CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN
Gender-based violence and sexual violence are rampant in Indonesia, where abuse is often considered a private affair - Copyright AFP/File CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN

Indonesia’s parliament passed a long-awaited sexual violence bill on Tuesday, a landmark decision that raises hopes of justice for victims after the country recorded a spike in reported cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indonesian women’s rights activists have for years condemned the lack of avenues for victims of gender-based and sexual violence to seek justice in a country where abuse is often considered a private affair and victims are discouraged from filing a report.

Cheers and applause from women’s rights activists rang out after speaker of parliament Puan Maharani announced a majority of lawmakers had backed the bill at a plenary session.

“This law is a real manifestation of the country’s efforts to prevent any form of sexual violence and to care, protect and rehabilitate the victims as well as to enforce justice,” Bintang Puspayoga, minister of women empowerment and children protection, told the plenary session.

The bill, which seeks to combat sex crimes and provide a legal framework for victims including in cases of marital rape, was proposed a decade ago and drafted in 2016 but ran into delays.

Islamic groups said it promoted promiscuity and conservative lawmakers called for it to criminalise extramarital sex and LGBT relationships in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

The law focuses on the handling of sexual violence from prevention to victim recovery, ordering compensation for victims and allowing community-based organisations to provide counselling. 

Physical sexual abuse inside and outside marriage now carries a maximum 12-year prison sentence and forced marriage — including cases involving children — carries a maximum nine-year jail term.

Non-consensual distribution of sexual content is now punishable by a maximum prison sentence of four years.

President Joko Widodo in January called on parliament to accelerate the passing of the bill after years of roadblocks and following a high-profile case that sparked outrage last year of an Islamic boarding school teacher who raped 13 of his students.

Widodo’s order to his government came as the country witnessed a sharp increase in incidents of gender-based violence against women after the onset of the pandemic.

The National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) reported 338,496 such cases in 2021, a 50 percent rise from the previous year. 

Activists largely welcomed the law as a step forward for the country but said it could have been more far-reaching in the sex crimes it included.

The text does not include articles on rape and forced abortion. 

The government argued both of those crimes had been regulated in the country’s health law and will be included in later legislation.

In this article:Gender, Indonesia, Parliament
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Nearly 50 wounded and elderly patients were transported from the east in a hospital train by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Nearly 50 wounded and elderly patients were transported from the east in a hospital train by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

World

Austria leader to meet Putin as Ukraine braces for eastern offensive

Nearly 50 wounded and elderly patients were transported from the east in a hospital train by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) - Copyright...

22 hours ago

World

Biden cracks down on hard-to-trace ‘ghost guns’

President Joe Biden will announce new measures cracking down on so-called "ghost guns" on Monday, with an executive order.

19 hours ago
The young serviceman's mother grieves during his funeral at a church in Luga some 150kms south of Saint Petersburg The young serviceman's mother grieves during his funeral at a church in Luga some 150kms south of Saint Petersburg

World

Russian town buries soldier born under Putin, killed in Ukraine

A baby-faced 20-year-old, Nikita Avrov was killed in Ukraine while serving as a gunner on a Russian tank.

16 hours ago

World

A massive US-Mexican effort to welcome Ukrainian refugees

In the Mexican city of Tijuana, a massive operation is helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees cross the border to resettle in the US.

20 hours ago