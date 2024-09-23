Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indonesia, NZ deny Papua rebel claim ‘bribe’ paid for pilot release

AFP

Published

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens with Edison Gwijangge, a local Papuan politician, after his release
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens with Edison Gwijangge, a local Papuan politician, after his release - Copyright AFP/File Munir UZ ZAMAN
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens with Edison Gwijangge, a local Papuan politician, after his release - Copyright AFP/File Munir UZ ZAMAN

Jakarta and Wellington denied Monday a claim by rebels in Indonesia’s restive region of Papua that a New Zealand pilot was freed from captivity over the weekend after they received payment from a local leader.

Phillip Mehrtens, 38, was released on Saturday by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) insurgent group after 19 months in captivity.

Sebby Sambom, a spokesman for the group, said the Indonesian government gave money to the acting chief of the Papuan district where Mehrtens was freed, accusing him of then paying the rebels, without providing evidence.

“The Indonesian military and police gave bribe money to Edison Gwijangge and his team,” he said in a statement to AFP on Monday, referring to the acting head of Nduga regency.

The funds then landed with the rebels “through a family system”, said Sambom.

“The TPNPB… handed over the pilot to Edison. Then Edison… handed over the pilot to the Indonesian military and police.”

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters quickly rubbished any suggestion that Wellington was involved in payment for Mehrtens’ release, saying it was diplomacy that secured his freedom.

“I think this is a disgrace, frankly, that it’s even suggested that a bribe was paid –- we don’t pay ransoms, we don’t pay bribes,” Peters told Radio New Zealand on Monday.

“All the work that’s done by these people of all sorts, including officials, working as hard as they can and as cautiously as they can — not to make a mistake or be offensive and for things to fail — has now been trammelled by the allegation of a bribe.”

The spokesman for the joint Indonesian task force of police and military that collected Mehrtens said no money was given directly to the rebels.

“There was no request for money or any conditions from Egianus Kogoya for the pilot’s release,” said Bayu Suseno, referring to the rival rebel leader accused of taking the payment.

The rebels had said foreign nationals were targets because their governments had ties with Indonesia, from which they are seeking independence. 

During his captivity in the Papuan countryside, the New Zealander made sporadic appearances on video to address his family and his government.

His appearance changed drastically over time but he appeared in good physical condition after his release and arrival in capital Jakarta on Saturday night.

In this article:Crime, Indonesia, nzealand, papua, Rebels
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week

World

What is the UN’s ‘Pact for the Future’?

The "Pact for the Future" is the United Nations' master plan for tackling challenges that lie ahead for humanity.

9 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Fungal disease risk is the Next Big Thing in global health

You may well need those masks again.

4 hours ago
The United Nations headquarters building in New York The United Nations headquarters building in New York

World

UN holds ‘Summit of the Future’ to tackle global crises

Global leaders are gathering in New York on Sunday for a "Summit of the Future" aimed at addressing 21st-century challenges.

24 hours ago
Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data

Tech & Science

Data theft: States where concerns about data incidences are highest

California tops the ranking with a score of 82.7. The state has the most population at 38 million, and the most number of estimated...

2 hours ago