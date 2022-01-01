Connect with us

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Published

Paiton District, East Java, Indonesia: Funnels of the Paiton thermal power plant. Source - CEphoto, Uwe Aranas, CC SA 3.0.
Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply.

A senior official with the energy ministry said that low supplies at domestic power plants could lead to widespread blackouts, reports Reuters.

Indonesia exported around 400 million tons of coal in 2020, with the country’s biggest customers being China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Indonesia has a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) policy whereby coal miners must supply 25 percent of annual production to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) at a maximum price of $70 per ton, well below current market prices, according to NASDAQ.

Local media Kumparan, cited a letter from the energy ministry instructing that all coal at harbors should be stored to supply power plants and independent power producers (IPP).

“The export ban will be evaluated and reexamined based on the stock realization of coal for PLN’s power plants and IPP,” the letter said.

The temporary export ban would prevent almost 20 power plants providing a total of 10.9 gigawatts of power from shutting down, a senior official at the ministry, Ridwan Jamaludin, said in a statement Saturday.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) last month said global demand for coal, the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gases, hit a record in 2021 and would be sustained into 2022, threatening plans set out at last year’s COP26 climate change conference to cut emissions.

Even though Indonesia has pledged to stop building new coal-fired power plants from 2023 and to be carbon neutral by 2060, the current development of the Suralaya coal plant on Java island is still ongoing.

The enormous plant is one of the biggest in Southeast Asia and can power about 14 million homes a year.

