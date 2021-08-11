Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indigenous prosecutor killed in southern Mexico

Published

Mexican indigenous self-defense group shows off weapons
Members of the new Mexican self-defense group "El Machete" parade with their weapons in Pantelho in the southern state of Chiapas - Copyright AFP/File Sajjad HUSSAIN
Members of the new Mexican self-defense group "El Machete" parade with their weapons in Pantelho in the southern state of Chiapas - Copyright AFP/File Sajjad HUSSAIN

An indigenous Mexican prosecutor investigating violent events linked to the emergence of a vigilante group in the southern state of Chiapas has been killed, the state attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Gregorio Perez Gomez was found dead Tuesday evening in his car on an avenue in San Cristobal de las Casas, the Chiapas prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The indigenous prosecutor “was in charge of investigating the violent events that took place in the municipality of Pantelho,” it said.

Last Friday, Perez participated in a meeting in Pantelho of the federal government and Chiapas state administration with a commission of 86 local communities to shed light on events that occurred in July.

On July 7, armed men stormed Pantelho town hall and clashed with a rival group, causing thousands of people from rural communities to flee.

Several members of the security forces who entered the town to try to restore order were wounded in an ambush.

Three days later, a vigilante group calling itself “El Machete” said it was behind the incursion and claimed it wanted “to expel hired killers, drug traffickers and organized crime.”

“We do not want more deaths for the poor peasants (of the Tzeltal and Tzotzil ethnic groups),” it said.

On Monday, hundreds of Tzotzil and Tzeltal representatives from the Pantelho communities elected their interim municipal authorities by show of hands, according to custom, and decided that El Machete would remain in the region. 

Self-defense movements have proliferated since the 1990s in Mexico, mainly in the southern state of Guerrero.

Although officially banned, around 50 self-defense groups have been formed in Mexico to defend the interests of local indigenous populations.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns, effective in 14 days

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women.

13 hours ago
Kim's sister condemns 'treacherous' Seoul over drills Kim's sister condemns 'treacherous' Seoul over drills

World

Kim Jong Un's sister condemns 'perfidious' Seoul over drills with US

Kim Yo Jong is a key adviser to her brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Patrick SemanskyThe influential sister of...

24 hours ago

Life

Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Fred strengthens in the Caribbean before heading to Florida

The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for potential Tropical Cyclone.

17 hours ago
Trial of Iranian ex-official over 1988 executions opens in Sweden Trial of Iranian ex-official over 1988 executions opens in Sweden

World

Iranian ex-official denies part in 1988 executions in Sweden trial

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Stockholm court calling for justice for the estimated 5,000 prisoners killed across Iran in 1988 - Copyright TT...

23 hours ago