Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India’s top court overrules early release of 11 in gang rape case

AFP

Published

The case has sparked protests since the 11 convicts were released two years ago: in this August 2022 photograph a woman holds a placard in Mumbai demanding justice for Bilkis Bano
The case has sparked protests since the 11 convicts were released two years ago: in this August 2022 photograph a woman holds a placard in Mumbai demanding justice for Bilkis Bano - Copyright AFP INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
The case has sparked protests since the 11 convicts were released two years ago: in this August 2022 photograph a woman holds a placard in Mumbai demanding justice for Bilkis Bano - Copyright AFP INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India’s top court ruled Monday that 11 murderers convicted of a gang rape that drew global outrage, but who were released early, must return to jail.

Bilkis Bano and two of her children were the only survivors among a group of Muslims attacked by a Hindu mob in the western state of Gujarat in 2002 during one of post-independence India’s worst religious riots.

Bilkis, now in her 40s, was pregnant at the time and seven of the 14 people murdered were relatives, including her three-year-old daughter.

The attack took place when Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, now India’s prime minister, was the premier of Gujarat.

Modi was accused of turning a blind eye to the riots but was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2012, two years before his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won national power.

The 11 convicts were freed in August 2022 following a recommendation by a state government panel but must now return to jail within two weeks, the Supreme Court in New Delhi ruled.

“Their plea for protection of their liberty is rejected,” the Supreme Court said. 

Allowing them to remain free would “not be in consonance of the rule of law”, it added.

News of the verdict was greeted with fireworks in Gujarat’s Randhikpur, Bilkis’s home village.

“We have been fighting for so long,” said one of the witnesses in the original trial, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the case.

“The Supreme Court decision is what we wanted. I thank them.”

– ‘Trusted the system’ –

In 2022, the men were accorded a heroes’ welcome when they were released and a viral video showed relatives and supporters welcoming them with sweets and garlands. 

The convicts’ release triggered angry reactions across the country, especially since it coincided with India’s Independence Day celebrations, when Modi spoke about women’s safety and security.

Soon afterwards, Bilkis said she was “bereft of words”. 

At the time, she said in a statement released by her lawyer that she “trusted the system” and was “learning slowly to live with her trauma”. 

“The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice,” she said then. 

“My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts.” 

The opposition Congress party welcomed Monday’s ruling, saying it exposed the BJP’s “callous disregard for women”. 

“It is a slap on the face of those who facilitated the illegal release of these criminals and also those who garlanded the convicts and fed sweets to them,” spokesman Pawan Khera posted on social media.

“India will not allow administration of justice to be incumbent on the religion or the caste of the victim or the perpetrator of a crime.”

strs-ash-abh/pjm/dva

In this article:Court, India, Women
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI and finance — Colliding tyrannies or an upside nobody saw?

Financial AI could be used for something other than destroying the world.  

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

Data storage will become the pressing IT need in 2024

As organizations continue to diversify their IT portfolios, the need for solutions that offer cross-platform compatibility and seamless integration will grow in 2024.

14 hours ago
A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander

Business

Private industry leads America’s first Moon landing since Apollo

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century is poised to blast off early Monday.

21 hours ago
Tens of thousands converged in southern Taiwan on Sunday for the rallies of three presidential candidates Tens of thousands converged in southern Taiwan on Sunday for the rallies of three presidential candidates

World

Taiwan hits campaign fever pitch in final weekend before poll

The poll is being closely watched in Beijing and Washington.

22 hours ago