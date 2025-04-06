Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India’s Modi praises close Sri Lanka ties at holy tree

AFP

Published

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (4R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4L) visited the Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (4R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4L) visited the Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura - Copyright Sri Lanka's President Office/AFP -
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (4R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4L) visited the Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura - Copyright Sri Lanka's President Office/AFP -

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sri Lanka’s sacred Buddhist tree on Sunday before wrapping up a state visit during which he secured defence and energy deals.

Modi offered flowers to the Sri Maha Bodhi, an object of worship and a symbol of sovereignty for the Buddhist-majority island, in the pilgrim city of Anuradhapura.

The tightly-guarded fig tree is believed to have grown from a sapling of the tree in India under which the Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment over 2,500 years ago.

The Hindu-nationalist Indian premier also worshipped and offered robes to the tree during a previous visit in 2015, underscoring its religious and cultural importance to both nations.

The tree, botanical name ficus religiosa, is worshipped daily by thousands as a symbol of the “living Buddha”, its branches propped up by gold-plated iron supports.

The tree is guarded around the clock by monks, police, and armed troops.

“This visit has reaffirmed the deep cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between our two nations,” Modi said on social media, before returning to India.

On Saturday, Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake oversaw the signing of seven agreements including on defence and energy.

Dissanayake rolled out the red carpet for Modi and conferred on him the country’s highest civilian honour for “the deep personal friendship” shown to Sri Lanka.

Modi’s visit is seen as a strategic move to counter rival China’s growing influence in the region.

“We believe that our security interests are aligned,” Modi said Saturday. 

“Our security is interdependent and interconnected.”

Dissanayake said he had assured Modi that Sri Lankan territory “will not be allowed to be used by anyone to undermine India’s security”.

In this article:Diplomacy, India, Modi, Religion, Srilanka
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe

Tech & Science

German industry grapples with AI at trade fair

Artificial intelligence is set to bring sweeping change to modern life.

17 hours ago
US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday

World

Trump’s global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's widest-ranging tariffs could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.

12 hours ago
A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays

Business

Op-Ed: Who’s winning the human race? Not drama queens Russia and the US

The one clear winner is China, with Europe making up ground fast as a credible second.

9 hours ago
This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station

Tech & Science

Chinese spacecraft assembly discovers new bacterium

Understanding the characteristics of microbes during long-term space missions is essential for safeguarding the health of astronauts.

12 hours ago