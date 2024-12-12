Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ

AFP

Published

Indian teen prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest undisputed world chess champion Thursday after beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore
Indian teen prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest undisputed world chess champion Thursday after beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore - Copyright AFP Simon Lim
Indian teen prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest undisputed world chess champion Thursday after beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore - Copyright AFP Simon Lim

Indian teen prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest undisputed world chess champion Thursday after beating China’s Ding Liren in the final match of their series in Singapore.

The 18-year-old became “the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history”, said the International Chess Federation in a post on social media platform X, after Ding resigned in a thrilling endgame that had been expected to end in a draw.

The 32-year-old slumped on the table after he realised he had made an endgame blunder that gave his opponent an opportunity to pounce, while Gukesh burst into tears, burying his face in both hands. 

Cheers from jubilant fans, many of them Indians who had flown in to watch the match and Singaporeans of Indian descent, erupted at the viewing rooms near the playing arena.

Fans were chanting Gukesh’s name as he walked in for the after-match press conference.

The game was going for a draw but with a one-pawn advantage — supported by a rook and a bishop — a tenacious Gukesh pressed on and was richly rewarded for it.

“My whole strategy for this match was to push as much as possible in every single game,” Gukesh told reporters.

“It just takes one game for the strategy to pay off.”

His victory in game 14 gave him a score of 7.5 against Ding’s 6.5, cementing his remarkable rise to stardom after becoming the youngest ever challenger for the world championship.

At his age, Gukesh surpassed the achievement of Russia’s Garry Kasparov who won the title at age 22.

He also became the second Indian after five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to hold the title.

Magnanimous in victory, Gukesh praised Ding, saying he “fought like a true champion”.

He had won in the Candidates Tournament held in Toronto, Canada, in April this year, earning him the right to challenge Ding.

– India’s youngest grandmaster –

The Singapore match kicked off on November 25 at the Resorts World Sentosa, stretching on as the two players had more draws than decisive games.

The Chinese grandmaster won the opening game, but Gukesh levelled the score with a victory in game three. 

Seven consecutive draws followed, broken only when Gukesh beat his opponent in game 11.

But Ding emphatically won an equaliser with white in game 12 and salvaged a draw with the black pieces in the 13th, bringing the game to the homestretch.

Born to a doctor father and microbiologist mother, Gukesh started playing chess when he was seven, and became India’s youngest grandmaster aged 12 years, seven months and 17 days.

Though he spends much of his time practising the game, Gukesh recently confessed to a love of the hit television sitcom “Friends”.

When competing he usually wears a tilak — a smattering of white ash on his forehead in deference to his Hindu faith — to go with his suit.

In 2022, Gukesh beat US number one Fabiano Caruana at the Chess Olympiad and later that year triumphed over Magnus Carlsen, a five-time world champion.

He reached the world championship by becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious Candidates Tournament in April.

In this article:2024, chn, Ind, Sin
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

One study found that nearly three-quarters of women journalists had experienced online violence or abuse connected with their work One study found that nearly three-quarters of women journalists had experienced online violence or abuse connected with their work

Social Media

Is Bluesky set to follow the downward trajectory of other Twitter competitors?

The spike in interest in Bluesky arrived after Donald Trump’s re-election to the White House at the start of November.

21 hours ago

Business

Calgary’s bold vision: Becoming Canada’s innovation capital

“We want to be the innovation capital of this country within six years.”

15 hours ago
Google, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Meta and Amazon are furiously taking steps to release more powerful AI models despite their immense cost and some questions about their immediate usefulness to the broader economy Google, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Meta and Amazon are furiously taking steps to release more powerful AI models despite their immense cost and some questions about their immediate usefulness to the broader economy

Business

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google announced the launch of Gemini 2.0, its most advanced artificial intelligence model to date.

21 hours ago
OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Vast numbers of AI idiot grad cheats and no comeback? There IS a way.

This isn’t “artificial intelligence” yet. It’s “artificial idiocy”. It’s fixable.

9 hours ago