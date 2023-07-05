Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indian man’s home demolished after urinating on tribal member

AFP

Published

A man accused of publicly urinating on a member of a tribal community in central India had his home demolished by authorities Wednesday after footage of the assault sparked public condemnation.

A video shared widely on social media appeared to show Pravesh Shukla urinating on his young victim in a dark street while nonchalantly smoking a cigarette.

The attack took place last year in the central Sidhi district, but only came to public attention this week.

Local police said Shukla had been arrested and charged in connection with the assault, which could see him fined and jailed for a year.

Authorities also demolished his home after it was “found to be illegally constructed”, police officer Ravinder Verma told AFP.

Local media showed a bulldozer clawing apart the roof and walls of Shukhla’s home in Madhya Pradesh state.

India counts more than 100 million people as belonging to its diverse indigenous tribal communities, collectively known as Adivasis.

Along with those at the bottom rungs of Hinduism’s rigid caste hierarchy, Adivasis have been subjected to violence, prejudice and discrimination for centuries.

India has in recent years recorded numerous instances of authorities punishing suspected criminals by demolishing their homes with excavators.

Rights groups have condemned “bulldozer justice” as an unlawful exercise in collective punishment by India’s Hindu nationalist government that has disproportionately targeted the country’s Muslim minority.

In this article:Crime, India, Police
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Amelina was a rising star in Ukrainian literature and won award for her novels. — © AFP Amelina was a rising star in Ukrainian literature and won award for her novels. — © AFP

World

Kyiv bids farewell to writer killed in Russian strike

Inside Kyiv’s St Michael’s cathedral, mourners gathered Tuesday to bid farewell to Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina.

16 hours ago
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (L) and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken out against new conditions for an EU-Mercosur free trade deal Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (L) and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken out against new conditions for an EU-Mercosur free trade deal

World

Argentina, Brazil take aim at EU’s environmental trade deal conditions

The grouping, founded in 1991, represents 62 percent of South America's population and 67 percent of the continent's gross domestic product.

20 hours ago
Former prime minister Boris Johnson insists the events were lawful and not in breach of Covid rules Former prime minister Boris Johnson insists the events were lawful and not in breach of Covid rules

World

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

Former prime minister Boris Johnson insists the events were lawful and not in breach of Covid rules - Copyright AFP JOSE LUIS ROCABoris Johnson...

21 hours ago
Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather extremes Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather extremes

Business

We may be underestimating the climate risk to crops: researchers

Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather extremes - Copyright AFP/File BEN STANSALLKelly MACNAMARAThe risks of harvest failures in multiple global breadbaskets...

23 hours ago