Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indian FM on first visit to Maldives since troops sent packing

AFP

Published

Commuters make their way through a Chinese funded and built bridge in the Maldives capital Male
Commuters make their way through a Chinese funded and built bridge in the Maldives capital Male - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Commuters make their way through a Chinese funded and built bridge in the Maldives capital Male - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar leaves Friday on his first trip to the neighbouring Maldives since Male expelled dozens of Indian soldiers and shifted to become closer to China.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Indian Ocean archipelago was a key part of New Delhi’s “neighbourhood first” and maritime security policies.

Known as a luxury holiday destination with pristine white beaches and secluded resorts, the atoll nation has also become a geopolitical hotspot in the Indian Ocean.

India is suspicious of China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean, including in Sri Lanka as well as the Maldives, which signed a military assistance pact with Beijing in March.

That deal came as a garrison of Indian soldiers, who had been stationed in the upscale holiday destination to assist with maritime patrols, was ordered by pro-Beijing President Mohamed Muizzu to leave.

Global east-west shipping lanes pass the nation’s chain of 1,192 tiny coral islands, stretching around 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator.

India’s government has traditionally considered the Maldives, home to around half a million people, to be within its sphere of influence.

In June, Maldives’ pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu visited New Delhi for Narendra Modi’s inauguration as prime minister.

“Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” the foreign ministry said. 

It said Jaishankar’s two-day visit was “aimed at strengthening the close partnership”.

Muizzu’s election successes have hinged on a sustained campaign against India’s outsized political and economic clout in the Maldives.

New Delhi has a history of entanglements with affairs in Maldives, including the deployment of soldiers to thwart a 1988 coup attempt.

Its influence has been a periodic source of resentment in the Muslim-majority nation.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, India, Maldives
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues

Tech & Science

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics

Test flights of so-called flying taxis have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics.

16 hours ago
Deliveroo delivered its first half-year profit Deliveroo delivered its first half-year profit

Business

Deliveroo shares surge on ‘profit milestone’

Deliveroo delivered its first half-year profit - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLIDeliveroo shares surged more than ten percent Thursday after the international food delivery app...

11 hours ago
A garment store burns in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on August 4, after weeks of deadly anti-governmnet protests A garment store burns in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on August 4, after weeks of deadly anti-governmnet protests

World

How Bangladesh student protests brought in a new leader

A garment store burns in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on August 4, after weeks of deadly anti-governmnet protests - Copyright AFP Abu SUFIAN JEWELA...

24 hours ago
An Apex Legends event was postponed by organizers after two players appeared to be hacked and given unwanted cheat devices An Apex Legends event was postponed by organizers after two players appeared to be hacked and given unwanted cheat devices

Tech & Science

Behind the Linux SLUBStick vulnerability

SLUBStick has been demonstrated on versions 5.19 and 6.2 of the Linux kernel using nine security flaws.

9 hours ago