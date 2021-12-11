Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Published

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest
Farmers cheer as they prepare to leave their protest site in Singhu - Copyright AFP Sajjad HUSSAIN
Farmers cheer as they prepare to leave their protest site in Singhu - Copyright AFP Sajjad HUSSAIN

Thousands of Indian farmers were packing their belongings and dismantling tent cities on Saturday as they headed home from the Delhi outskirts following a year-long protest against the government’s agriculture policies.

In a rare retreat last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and pushed through parliament the repeal of three contentious laws that farmers claimed would let private companies control the country’s agriculture sector.

Hundreds of farmers danced and celebrated the victory early Saturday as they began removing roadblocks and dismantling thousands of makeshift homes along major highways.

Farmers in India have political heft due to their sheer numbers — tens of thousands had camped out to protest against the laws in the biggest challenge to the Modi government since it came to power in 2014.

Protesters had initially refused to leave the sites despite the repeal of the legislation, pressing other demands including a legal guarantee for minimum benchmark rates for their produce. 

The government said it will form a commission on fixing minimum prices for crops and promised to stop prosecuting farmers for burning crop stubble that is blamed for polluting Delhi’s air every winter.

It also agreed to pay compensation to the families of more than 700 farmers who died during the demonstrations and withdraw criminal cases lodged against protesters during the year-long campaign against the farm laws.

The three agricultural laws passed in September 2020 aimed to deregulate farm produce markets from state control and allow private companies to enter the sector — on which two-thirds of India’s more than 1.3 billion population rely for a living.

The government said the laws were a necessary reform but farmers opposed the move, saying it would leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Farmers started local protests in northern Punjab and Haryana — India’s breadbasket states — before tens of thousands headed to New Delhi to press their demands.

But they were violently stopped by police at the borders of New Delhi, triggering a year-long impasse that saw authorities erect concrete and steel barricades and metal spikes to stop their advance.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Earth’s ‘Black Box’ is set to log the climate crisis in every detail

A reportedly indestructible steel box, roughly the size of a city bus will digitally collect and store climate-related conversations, data, artifacts.

15 hours ago
Australia will not send officials to Beijing Olympics: PM Australia will not send officials to Beijing Olympics: PM

World

Op-Ed: Is there any point in sending athletes to Beijing? Probably not

China’s tantrums on every possible subject are becoming a bore. The Chinese rage over diplomatic boycotts of the Olympics is no exception.

3 hours ago

Tech & Science

Five things to know about the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is finally set for launch in late December.

9 hours ago
Checking a laptop for messages. Checking a laptop for messages.

Tech & Science

Keep copying your data, ransomware isn’t going away

Nations need domestic capacity to produce trustworthy baseboard-level electronics for use in high-security settings.

14 hours ago