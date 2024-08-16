Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indian doctor strikes, protests grow after colleague’s murder

AFP

Published

The discovery of a 31-year-old doctor's bloodied and brutalised body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests
The discovery of a 31-year-old doctor's bloodied and brutalised body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests - Copyright AFP DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
The discovery of a 31-year-old doctor's bloodied and brutalised body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests - Copyright AFP DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Indian doctors said Friday they would increase nationwide protests and strikes after the rape and murder of a colleague, a brutal killing that has focused outrage on the chronic issue of violence against women.

The discovery of the 31-year-old’s bloodied and brutalised body on August 9 at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests.

“We are intensifying our protests… to demand justice for our colleague,” Suvrankar Datta said Friday, from the government-run All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi. 

Those in government hospitals across several states on Monday halted elective services “indefinitely” in protest.

Multiple medical unions in both government and private systems have backed the strike.

Thousands marched through the streets of Kolkata overnight Wednesday to condemn the killing, with a candlelight rally at midnight coinciding with the start of India’s independence day celebrations.

The Indian Medical Association has called for a “nationwide withdrawal of services” for 24 hours starting Saturday, with suspension of all non-essential and medical procedures at private hospitals.

Indian media have reported that the murdered doctor was found in the teaching hospital’s seminar hall, suggesting she had gone there for a brief rest during a long shift.

An autopsy has confirmed sexual assault, and in a petition to the court, the victim’s parents have said that they suspected their daughter was gang-raped, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

– ‘Atrocities’ –

Though police have detained a man who worked at the hospital helping people navigate busy queues, state government officers have been accused of mishandling the case.

Sexual violence against women is a widespread problem in India — an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022 in the country of 1.4 billion people. 

For many, the gruesome nature of the attack has invoked comparisons with the horrific 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a Delhi bus.

The woman became a symbol of the socially conservative country’s failure to tackle sexual violence against women. 

Her death sparked huge, and at times violent, demonstrations in Delhi and elsewhere.

Under pressure, the government introduced harsher penalties for rapists, and the death penalty for repeat offenders. 

Several new sexual offences were also introduced, including for stalking, and officials who refuse to register rape complaints can now be jailed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday demanded swift punishment for those who commit “monstrous” deeds against women,

“There is anger for atrocities committed against our mothers and sisters,” Modi said.

“Crimes against women should be quickly investigated; monstrous behaviour against women should be severely and quickly punished.”

Doctors have also demanded the implementation of the Central Protection Act, a bill to protect healthcare workers from violence.

In this article:Doctors, India, Strike, Women
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Video game performers on strike for their biometric rights – Now what?

This whole unnecessary, sloppy issue can be killed stone-cold dead by one lawsuit.

17 hours ago
Meta says its focus on how accounts act has enabled it to expose deception campaigns on its platform Meta says its focus on how accounts act has enabled it to expose deception campaigns on its platform

Social Media

Meta fends off AI-aided deception as US election nears

Meta says its focus on how accounts act has enabled it to expose deception campaigns on its platform - Copyright AFP Alejandro MartinezGlenn CHAPMANRussia...

13 mins ago
Walmart's revenues rose in the second quarter Walmart's revenues rose in the second quarter

Business

Walmart lifts earnings outlook after revenues rise

Walmart's revenues rose in the second quarter - Copyright AFP GEORGE FREYThe US retail giant Walmart reported a rise in revenues on Thursday on...

18 hours ago

Business

Workplace trends: Which occupations have the best workplace protections?

A recent study conducted by J&Y Law analysed over 15 industries to rank the careers with the best workplace protections.

4 hours ago