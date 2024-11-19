Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India to send 5,000 extra troops to quell Manipur unrest

AFP

Published

People run past burning vehicles during a protest in November to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Manipur
People run past burning vehicles during a protest in November to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Manipur - Copyright AFP/File -
People run past burning vehicles during a protest in November to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Manipur - Copyright AFP/File -

India will deploy an extra 5,000 paramilitary troops to quell unrest in Manipur, authorities said Tuesday, a week after 16 people were killed in fresh clashes in the troubled state.

Manipur in India’s northeast has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than 18 months between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

Ten Kuki militants were killed when they attempted to assault police last week, prompting the apparent reprisal killing of six Meitei civilians, whose bodies were found in Jiribam district days later.

New Delhi has “ordered 50 additional companies of paramilitary forces to go to Manipur”, a government source in New Delhi with knowledge of the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Each company of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), a paramilitary unit overseen by the home ministry and responsible for internal security, has 100 troops. 

The Business Standard newspaper reported that the additional forces would be deployed in the state by the end of the week. 

India already has thousands of troops attempting to keep the peace in the conflict that has killed at least 200 people since it began 18 months ago. 

Manipur has been subject to periodic internet shutdowns and curfews since the violence began last year. 

Both were reimposed in the state capital Imphal on Saturday after the discovery of the six bodies prompted violent protests by the Meitei community.

The ethnic strife has also displaced tens of thousands of people in the state, which borders war-torn Myanmar.

Incensed crowds in the city had attempted to storm the homes of several local politicians.

Local media reports said several homes of lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the state, were damaged in arson attacks during the unrest. 

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and jobs.

Rights groups have accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

In this article:India, Manipur, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japnit Ahuja Japnit Ahuja

Tech & Science

From grade 6 coder to global innovator: Japnit Ahuja’s inspiring tech journey

Meet the 23-year-old innovator breaking barriers in tech across three countries.

13 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

AI: Attack and defence implications for cybercrime in 2025

When faced with the prospect of jail time, many of their targets will be desperate for an alternative outcome, and these scammers are happy...

15 hours ago

Social Media

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

15 hours ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development

Tech & Science

Is AI’s meteoric rise beginning to slow?

Progress was advancing at such a rapid pace that leading industry figures, including Elon Musk, called for a moratorium on AI research.

17 hours ago