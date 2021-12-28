Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

India has cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa. The evidence of harassment of Christians said, critics.

Published

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity
India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa - Copyright AFP/File Dibyangshu SARKAR
India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa - Copyright AFP/File Dibyangshu SARKAR

India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa, a decision critics described as further evidence of harassment of Christians under the Hindu nationalist government.

The Missionaries of Charity was founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted most of her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Kolkata. She won the Nobel Peace Prize and was later declared a saint.

Her organisation runs shelter homes across India. According to the Hindu daily, it received around $750 million from abroad in the 2020-21 financial year.

The Indian Home Ministry said that on December 25 — Christmas Day — the renewal of the charity’s licence to receive funding from abroad had been “refused”.

The statement issued on Monday said the reason was “not meeting the eligibility conditions” under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act after “adverse inputs were noticed”, without giving further details.

Dominic Gomes, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Calcutta, said the announcement was “a cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor”.

The news came two weeks after police in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, began investigating the charity for alleged “forceful conversion” of Hindus to Christianity — a regular accusation by hardline members of India’s majority religion.

Activists say that religious minorities in India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

In 2020, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom listed India as a “country of particular concern” for the first time since 2004.

Modi’s government rejects having a radical “Hindutva” (Hindu hegemony) agenda and insists people of all religions have equal rights.

India’s government has also in recent years increased pressure on non-governmental organisations receiving foreign funding, including rights groups.

The Missionaries of Charity said in a statement that it had instructed its centres not to use any foreign currency account “until the matter is resolved”.

The organisation, however, rejected reports that its bank accounts had been frozen.

In this article:charity, Christians, India, Mother teresa
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Russia’s first hypersonic multi- warhead salvo – Much hype; but are they invincible? Not really

Hypersonic missiles could be the crystal meth of future conflicts.

20 hours ago

Life

‘Extreme cold warning’ issued for most of Canada’s western provinces

Environment Canada says all of Alberta and most of British Columbia and Saskatchewan are under extreme cold weather warnings.

12 hours ago

Life

U.S. sees rise in child COVID-19 infections as Omicron variant surges

A jump in child COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is a warning to get more children vaccinated in California and elsewhere

13 hours ago

World

Another 1887 time capsule that was put under the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond has been found

Workers dismantling the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee discovered a copper box believed to have been buried 130 years ago.

4 hours ago