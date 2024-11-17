Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India hails ‘historic’ hypersonic missile test flight

AFP

Published

Indian soldiers march at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi in January. The country announced on Sunday the first test firing of a hypersonic missile
Indian soldiers march at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi in January. The country announced on Sunday the first test firing of a hypersonic missile - Copyright AFP/File Ludovic MARIN
Indian soldiers march at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi in January. The country announced on Sunday the first test firing of a hypersonic missile - Copyright AFP/File Ludovic MARIN

Nuclear-armed India has tested its first hypersonic missile, the defence minister said Sunday, publicising the super-fast high-tech weapon days after rival China showcased its latest military aviation powers.

Hypersonics are the new frontier in missile technology, because they fly lower and are harder to detect than ballistic missiles, can reach targets more quickly, and can be ordered to change target in mid-flight.

The United States, Russia, China and North Korea have all tested hypersonic missiles, and several others are developing the technology.

“India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile,” Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said in a statement.

The test flight comes days after rival and neighbour China showcased its expanding aviation capabilities at an airshow, with the J-35A stealth fighter jet and attack drones displayed.

That, according to China’s state media, included the debut of the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles.

India’s missile blasted off from Abdul Kalam Island off the east coast on Saturday.

Video images released by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), showed a slender missile blasting into the night sky followed by a surge of flames.

“This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies,” Singh added.

No further details were given about the missile.

New Delhi has deepened defence cooperation with Western countries in recent years, including in the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia.

India is also a major buyer of Russian military hardware, including Moscow’s S-400 missile defence system — despite the threat of US sanctions over the multi-billion dollar deal.

In this article:Defence, India
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

EU finance ministers have been divided over reforming spending rules since the European Commission's proposal earlier this year EU finance ministers have been divided over reforming spending rules since the European Commission's proposal earlier this year

Tech & Science

Utilising AI to transform the business in 2025

As AI models continue to evolve, they will be able to identify sophisticated attacks that traditional methods might miss.

17 hours ago
Some news media say they don't like X's direction under Musk Some news media say they don't like X's direction under Musk

Social Media

End of a love affair: news media quit X over ‘disinformation’

Britain's daily The Guardian had announced it would no longer post content from its official accounts on X, which it called "toxic."

16 hours ago
Climate change is propelling a range of threats to health, including droughts that have hit the yields of important food crops Climate change is propelling a range of threats to health, including droughts that have hit the yields of important food crops

News

Op-Ed: About that drought nobody told you about

All it needs is a little more mismanagement. Know where you can find some?

17 hours ago
Eric Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure Eric Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson star in their new Great American Family holiday film

Actors Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson star in their new Great American Family film "A Christmas Less Traveled."

12 hours ago