Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash

The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Published

India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash
Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019 - Copyright AFP Diptendu DUTTA
Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019 - Copyright AFP Diptendu DUTTA

The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy.

Rawat, 63, was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in southern Tamil Nadu state, killing all but one soldier on board.

His body arrived in the capital for Friday’s funeral after a solemn ceremony near the accident site at an army base, where an honour guard laid wreaths by the coffins of the victims.

“The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours,” defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was an outspoken and polarising but hugely popular officer who came from a military family and had already survived a helicopter accident in 2015, with minor injuries.

The general was headed to the Defence Services Staff College to address students and faculty on Wednesday when the Mi-17 chopper crashed in foggy conditions.

India’s air force is investigating what caused the accident.

“We rescued as many people as we could. But it was very difficult,” said Sahayaraj, an eyewitness to the crash. “The whole area was on fire and we couldn’t go too close to it.”

Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash, remained in a critical condition and had been flown to Bangalore to continue his treatment at a military hospital, local media reported.

In this article:General Bipin Rawat, India, India Defence Chief
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Unprecedented feeding plan in the works to save Florida’s manatees

The US Fish and Wildlife Service plans to feed starving, threatened manatees following a record number of deaths in Florida waters this year.

18 hours ago
Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

World

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, urged fellow reporters to defend their rights.

21 hours ago

World

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona's 138-year-old building site

Jordi Fauli is the seventh chief architect of Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia since Antoni Gaudi began work on the basilica in 1883.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

'Squid Game', Alec Baldwin among top Google searches

Google said Wednesday its most popular search terms in 2021 include "Squid Game," Alec Baldwin and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

22 hours ago