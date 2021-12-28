India blocks foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

Missionaries of Charity in traditional saris Source - User:Fennec, Public Domain

India’s government has refused to renew the foreign-funding license for a charity founded by Mother Teresa. On Christmas Day, India’s home ministry announced it had not renewed the license for the Missionaries of Charity, due to “adverse inputs.”

The Missionaries of Charity was started by Mother Teresa in 1950 and has thousands of nuns supervising projects like homes for abandoned children, schools, clinics, and hospices. The charity is dependent on support from abroad for vital resources.

The Kolkata-based charity is one of the world’s best-known Catholic charities. Mother Teresa was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her humanitarian work, and she was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2016, 19 years after her death, notes The BBC.

The rejection of the license comes less than two weeks after Hindu hardliners accused the charity of carrying out forced conversions of Hindus to Christianity in a home for girls it runs in Vadodara in the state of Gujarat.

The charity was accused of “luring” poor young Hindu women into becoming Christian by forcing them to read Christian texts and take part in Christian prayer.

“The institution has been involved in activities to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus intentionally and with bitterness,” a report filed to the police alleged, according to The Guardian.

“The girls inside the Home for Girls are being lured to adopt Christianity by making them wear the cross around their neck and also placing the Bible on the table of the storeroom used by the girls, in order to compel them to read the Bible … It is an attempted crime to force religious conversion upon the girls.”

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to squeeze foreign funding for charities and other NGOs based in India. Last year, restrictions led to the freezing of bank accounts belonging to Greenpeace and Amnesty International.

Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas celebrations in parts of the country this year, protesting outside religious gatherings, and vandalizing a church in northern India.

While the majority of the population in India is Hindu, about 24 million people are Christian or 2.0 percent of the population. India is home to the second-largest Catholic community in Asia, behind the Philippines.