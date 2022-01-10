Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soar

India began a Covid-19 booster shot campaign for frontline workers and vulnerable people aged 60 and above.

Published

India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soar
A health worker in India inoculates a woman with a third 'booster' dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country sees an Omicron-driven surge in cases - Copyright AFP Narinder NANU
A health worker in India inoculates a woman with a third 'booster' dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country sees an Omicron-driven surge in cases - Copyright AFP Narinder NANU

India began a Covid-19 booster shot campaign for frontline workers and vulnerable people aged 60 and above on Monday as authorities grapple with a rapidly escalating outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

Daily case numbers are approaching the enormous figures seen last year, when thousands died each day and workers maintained round-the-clock funeral pyres for the mass cremation of virus victims.

Nearly 180,000 new infections were recorded overnight, up nearly six times from a week earlier, with several urban centres imposing night-time curfews and restrictions on public gatherings.

“We’ve seen the number of cases increasing,” said Sheetal Vaishnav, a doctor helping oversee Monday’s vaccinations at a clinic in the capital New Delhi.

“It’s necessary that we start protecting our population more.”

People aged 60 and above with pre-existing medical conditions, health professionals, and other essential workers are all eligible for a booster nine months after their second jab.

“I want to keep myself safe in this pandemic, that’s why I got it,” said Sunil, a municipal worker who received his latest shot on Monday.

“Nothing happened in the first one, and nothing in the second one, what can go wrong with the third one?”

– Positive signs –

India appears better placed to weather the Omicron strain than it was ahead of the calamitous Delta wave it suffered last year.

During that period, more than 200,000 people died within a few weeks, according to official figures. Experts believe the real number is several times higher.

That outbreak saw hospitals overwhelmed, oxygen run out and patients scramble to source medicine from depleted pharmacies.

In the time since, Indian health workers have injected more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses, with teens aged 15-18 eligible since last week.

As in other countries, deaths are a fraction of those during the Delta wave — with 146 fatalities recorded on Sunday, compared with more than 4,000 per day during last year’s spike.

But experts still fear the number of new infections to come could test the country’s hospitals in a bleak rerun of last year’s catastrophe.

“This could potentially stress out health care systems to levels comparable to or worse than the second wave,” Gautam Menon, a professor at India’s Ashoka University who has worked on Covid infection modelling, told AFP last week.

After a similar surge in cases, neighbouring Nepal has closed schools until the end of January and is considering limiting public gatherings.

The Himalayan nation’s 75-year-old prime minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, is currently in isolation after other senior politicians tested positive for the virus.

In this article:covid, Covid vaccine boosters, India, omicron
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

How nostalgia has become the megatrend of the 2020’s

The benefit of nostalgia? Positive memories activate the reward pathway in the brain, which is essentially a release of chemicals that make us feel...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Indonesian idea for microplastics cleanup by sound — Good solid theory with a lot more possibilities

It’s not often you see an idea as useful as this with so many applications – Separating microplastics using sound waves.

23 hours ago
Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator

Life

Public Warning: Beware of ‘fake’ testing sites and ‘fake’ Covid-19 testing kits

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning about fraudulent testing kits being sold online to desperate customers.

23 hours ago

Life

Canada and U.S. resist efforts to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers.

6 hours ago