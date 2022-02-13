Increase in New England power plant emissions is a major setback to decarbonization

West Springfield Power Plant, West Springfield Massachusetts, in 2011. Credit - John Phelan. CC SA 3.0.

New England’s electric grid delivered a massive blast of greenhouse gas into the region’s air during a recent stretch of cold weather, as power stations switched from natural gas to dirtier but cheaper fuel oil, according to data from the grid’s operator.

However, in an interesting series of events on a global scale, cold weather alone can’t be blamed for the changeover to a dirtier fuel. One big factor is the price of natural gas, and the second factor is Europe’s increasing reliance on the fuel.

During the six weeks that ended Feb. 7, New England’s fleet of power stations burned 1.7 million barrels of fuel oil, accounting for more than 10 percent of the grid’s electric capacity, according to ISO New England, reports Reuters.

Fuel oil typically accounts for less than 1 percent of the region’s power production. But while natural gas is the region’s primary fuel source, many generators switch to other fuels, like oil and coal, when natural gas prices get too high.

According to Barron’s, the natural-gas market has seen some big swings in day-to-day price moves since the start of the year—and that’s not just because of the weather.

The volatility in price swings has been driven by pandemic-affected demand swings and heightened demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe, which is trying to ensure adequate LNG supplies as tensions mount between Russia and Ukraine.

On Jan. 27, natural-gas futures marked their largest one-day percentage rise on record, with the February contract posting a 46.5 percent climb on its expiration day to settle at $6.265 per million British thermal units (BTUs)—the highest finish since October of last year.

Even though the New England area has seen some warmer weather lately, grid officials are worried the region’s power generators may continue to have trouble accessing enough fuel to cover heating and other demands over the rest of the winter.

And this concern could become a major setback to New England’s commitment to decreasing power plant emissions. Five of the six states have committed to cutting emissions at least 80 percent by 2050. New Hampshire is the lone state without legally binding emission reduction targets.

Jurgen Weiss, a senior lecturer who studies power markets at Harvard Business School, said New England is at a crossroads. “Up to now, it has been relatively easy to speak out of both sides of your mouth,” said Weiss.

“If you want to decarbonize New England in the time frame that is in the law, then you have to do things that aren’t so easy, like building lots more transmission lines, for example. You have to think about how quickly you can build out renewable energy sources. That means you have to probably site facilities in places where people don’t like to see them.”

He added, “At this point, in deciding what is smart, speed becomes a relevant factor. Because 28 years is a relatively short time to change an energy system.”