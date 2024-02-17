Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

In Moscow, Russians mourn Navalny in quiet despair

AFP

Published

One memorial, crafted around a monument to victims of Soviet-era repression known as the 'Wall of Grief', began accumulating hundreds of flowers
One memorial, crafted around a monument to victims of Soviet-era repression known as the 'Wall of Grief', began accumulating hundreds of flowers - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV
One memorial, crafted around a monument to victims of Soviet-era repression known as the 'Wall of Grief', began accumulating hundreds of flowers - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

On a snowy overcast Saturday in Moscow, a steady stream of mourners quietly laid flowers at makeshift memorials to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison aged 47.

The Kremlin critic, who spent over three years behind bars, was seen by many Russians as their best hope for change after years of spiralling oppression under President Vladimir Putin.

One memorial, crafted around a monument to victims of Soviet-era repression known as the “Wall of Grief”, began accumulating hundreds of flowers, candles and notes early in the day.

Some visited with their families and children. Others wept.

“Alexei Navalny’s death is the worst thing that could happen to Russia,” said one note, nestled in between flowers and photos of the late politician.

“We will not forget, we will not forgive,” read another.

One sheet of paper addressed to Putin in capital letters carried the words: “Who’s next?”

“Navalny gave us hope that injustice could be defeated,” said Alexander, a 40-year-old driver.

“Thanks to him, I believed that one day we could build a wonderful Russia of the future.”

The Sota independent news outlet said police had detained more than 15 people at the tribute.

The monument, an imposing bronze sculpture opened by Putin in 2017, features large faceless human figures and the word “Remember” etched in 22 languages.

It is located on a street named after the late Andrei Sakharov, a Soviet physicist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate known internationally for his human rights activism.

– ‘Silent solidarity’ –

The memorials in Moscow, however silent and dignified, represent a major act of defiance in a country where all forms of political opposition have been banned.

AFP reporters saw four people being detained and dozens of police surrounding the area, not allowing people to linger.

Some took to laying flowers in the snow on a nearby pavement.

A separate pop-up memorial set up in the capital’s Lubyanka Square late Friday was quickly dismantled overnight by a group of people in plain clothes.

One woman who attended that tribute said she went to share “silent solidarity”.

“I’m not a Navalny supporter. But I wanted to show my respect for this political prisoner. And to be that evening with people who share my position,” said Elena, a 45-year-old doctor.

“And I didn’t feel sadness, but hatred towards those who killed him,” she said.

Western leaders have said Putin should be held responsible for the death of Navalny.

The Kremlin accused the West on Friday of making “hysterical” statements surrounding his death and stressed that an investigation into its circumstances was underway.

But this has proved little consolation to an opposition that has seen all its major leaders over the past 30 years exiled, imprisoned or silenced.

In this article:Navalny, Politics, Russia, Tribute
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Global traders are in a bullish mood after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting Global traders are in a bullish mood after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting

Business

Op-Ed: We need rate cuts to prop up unsustainable pricing

Here’s the deal – No rate cuts until prices are down and under control.

5 hours ago
Open AI's new text-to-video "Sora" tool promises to let even those lacking technical skills express creative genius but comes with the risk of deception and misinformation Open AI's new text-to-video "Sora" tool promises to let even those lacking technical skills express creative genius but comes with the risk of deception and misinformation

Business

New AI-video tool by maker of ChatGPT worries media creators

A new artificial intelligence tool that promises to create short videos from simple text commands has raised concerns.

16 hours ago
US President Joe Biden speaks about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny US President Joe Biden speaks about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

World

Biden says Putin and ‘his thugs’ responsible for Navalny death

US President Joe Biden directly blamed Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday for the reported death of Alexei Navalny in prison.

23 hours ago
OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Sora text to video — A very useful tool for creative arts and media in general

To hell with the paranoia, let’s see what it can do.

12 hours ago