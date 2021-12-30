In his first interview since fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani explains his departure

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban reached Kabul, effectively ceding power to the insurgents - Copyright AFP SAJJAD HUSSAIN

In his first interview since he fled his country, former President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan spoke with the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday, saying his sudden departure was the “hardest” decision he made.

Ghani’s abrupt departure, along with his wife and a few close associates, was criticized not only in Afghanistan but around the world. But Ghani said an adviser gave him just minutes to make his choice about leaving Kabul at the time of the takeover by the Taliban, according to The Associated Press.

Speaking with General Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s former Chief of the Defence Staff, who was guest-editing the BBC’s Today program on Thursday, Ghani revealed that when he woke up on August 15, he had “no inkling” it would be his last day in Afghanistan.

As the day started, Mr. Ghani recalled, Taliban fighters had agreed not to enter Kabul – “but two hours later, this was not the case.”

“Two different factions of the Taliban were closing in from two different directions,” Mr. Ghani explained. “And the possibility of a massive conflict between them that would destroy the city of five million and bring havoc to the people was enormous.”

He agreed to let a number of those close to him leave Kabul – including his wife, who he said did so very reluctantly. His national security advisor also left, and Mr. Ghani waited for a car to take him to the ministry of defense. The car never came.

Taliban fighters and truck in Kabul, August 17, 2021. Source – VOA, Public Domain

Instead, the national security advisor returned, along with the “terrified” chief of presidential security, and told Mr. Ghani they would “all be killed” if he took a stand.

“He did not give me more than two minutes,” Mr. Ghani said. “My instructions had been to prepare for departure for [the city of] Khost. He told me that Khost had fallen and so had Jalalabad.

“I did not know where we will go. Only when we took off, it became clear that we were leaving [Afghanistan]. So this really was sudden.”

He added that his choice to leave was “to prevent the destruction of Kabul” by two rivaling sects of the Taliban, reports The Hill. But the AP reported that there was no such evidence of those rival groups.

The former president also denied that there had not been talks of an agreement for a peaceful takeover and refuted accusations that he departed the country with millions in stolen money, the AP added.

Mr. Ghani is not at all pleased with the way the United States handled things leading up to the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. More specifically, according to the New York Times, Ghani said “I was painted in total black, adding that the Afghan government was never given a chance to negotiate directly with the Taliban.

US representative Zalmay Khalilzad (left) meeting with Taliban delegation in Doha, Qatar on November 21, 2020. Source – U.S. Department of State, Public Domain

“Ambassador Khalilzad sat down with them,” he said, referring to Zalmay Khalilzad, the American former peace envoy. “It became an American issue. Not an Afghan issue. They erased us.”

However, this is not exactly true. The Afghan government and Taliban negotiators did meet beginning in the fall of 2020 in Doha, Qatar, and established principles and procedures to guide peace negotiations. After months of negotiation, the talks stalled.

Mr. Khalilzad, who also spoke on the same radio show, rejected Mr. Ghani’s statement, blaming him and the leaders of Afghan security forces for the “failure” of the Afghan government and the collapse of its forces.

“There was an agreement that President Ghani had agreed to, on Aug. 15, that the Talibs would not go into Kabul,” Mr. Khalilzad told BBC Radio 4. In a phone conversation with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on the evening of Aug. 14, Mr. Ghani confirmed his agreement with a plan to take part in an orderly transition of power at a legal assembly known as a loya jirga, which was scheduled to take place on Aug. 30., according to Mr. Khalilzad.

“After agreeing to it, to everyone’s surprise, he and a few others departed,” Mr. Khalilzad said.

During the nearly eight years of his presidency, Ghani had centralized the government’s power to such an extent that the entire system collapsed soon after his departure, leaving behind a power vacuum, which the Taliban immediately filled.