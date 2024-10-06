Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

In France’s Marseille, teen ‘stabbed 50 times’ then burned alive

AFP

Published

Marseille, France's second-largest city but also one of its poorest, is plagued by drug-related violence
Marseille, France's second-largest city but also one of its poorest, is plagued by drug-related violence - Copyright AFP CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU
Marseille, France's second-largest city but also one of its poorest, is plagued by drug-related violence - Copyright AFP CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU
Sandra LAFFONT

The southern French city of Marseille was this week shaken by two apparently drug-related killings, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was “stabbed 50 times” and burned alive, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Marseille, France’s second-largest city but also one of its poorest, is plagued by drug-related violence.

The historic port city on the Mediterranean coast has in recent years witnessed a turf war for control of the highly profitable drug market between various clans including DZ Mafia and Yoda.

The problem was once again thrust into public eye this week, with Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone telling a news conference on Sunday that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger.

The 15-year-old teenager was murdered on Wednesday in a case Bessone described as one of “unprecedented savagery”. 

On Friday, a 36-year-old football player, Nessim Ramdane, was shot and killed “in cold blood” by a 14-year-old in a case linked to Wednesday’s murder.

The two latest cases mean that the number of drug-related killings in Marseille has risen to 17 since the start of the year.

Marseille’s drug lords have been recruiting foot soldiers with ads on social media, “outsourcing” street dealing to youngsters known as “jobbeurs”.

Bessone said on Sunday that now young boys were responding to ads not only to sell cannabis resin but also to kill “without any remorse or reflection”.

The teenager had been hired via social networks by a 23-year-old prisoner to intimidate a competitor by setting fire to his door, the prosecutor said, adding the youth had been promised 2,000 euros. 

The detainee of the Luynes prison south of Aix-en-Provence had described himself as a member of DZ Mafia. 

– Shot in the head –

During his mission, the teenager was spotted by members of a rival gang who searched him and discovered that he was carrying a gun. To punish the minor, they repeatedly stabbed him then set him on fire.

“He was stabbed 50 times and taken to the Fonscolombes housing estate, where, according to the results of the autopsy, he was burned alive,” said Bessone. His friend, also aged 15, was able to escape, Bessone added.

The same prisoner then again turned to social media, recruiting a 14-year-old minor to carry out a revenge attack and kill a member of the Blacks gang, promising to pay him 50,000 euros. 

The 14-year-old for his part hired Ramdane, a football player who also worked as a chauffeur to support his family, the prosecutor said.

The minor, accompanied by a friend, asked the driver “to drop them off and wait for them, but he apparently “didn’t comply”, Bessone said.

The teenager then “shot him in the back of the head”, he added.

The minor was taken into custody and admitted shooting the driver, but insisted that the shot had “gone off accidentally”. 

In September, Franck Rastoul, public prosecutor at the Aix-en-Provence court of appeal, warned of the scourge of drug-related violence.

“It is imperative that we fully understand the ravages of drug trafficking, which undermines the very foundations of our society,” he said. 

Rastoul said young people were “intoxicated by easy drug money” to the point of “total disregard for human life.”

Drug-related violence caused a record number of 49 deaths in Marseille last year. 

In this article:Crime, Drugs, France, violence
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: The strange business of building the world’s first operational quantum computer

PsiQuantum needs to look good and work well for the sake of future science.

19 hours ago
More than 300,000 civilians have fled Lebanon for Syria since Israel stepped up its offenive against Hezbollah on September 23, most of them Syrian refugees being displaced by war for a second time More than 300,000 civilians have fled Lebanon for Syria since Israel stepped up its offenive against Hezbollah on September 23, most of them Syrian refugees being displaced by war for a second time

World

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries ‘terrible crisis’ in Lebanon

More than 300,000 civilians have fled Lebanon for Syria since Israel stepped up its offenive against Hezbollah on September 23, most of them Syrian...

23 hours ago
Michael DeVorzon Michael DeVorzon

Entertainment

Michael DeVorzon talks about ‘Her Fatal Fling’ on Lifetime

Actor and filmmaker Michael DeVorzon chatted about co-writing and starring in "Her Fatal Fling" on Lifetime.

19 hours ago
The return to Butler: Trump supporters line up ahead of the Republican presidential candidate's rally on October 5, 2024 at the site in Pennsylvania where a would-be assassin fired on him The return to Butler: Trump supporters line up ahead of the Republican presidential candidate's rally on October 5, 2024 at the site in Pennsylvania where a would-be assassin fired on him

World

Trump returns to site of failed assassination

The return to Butler: Trump supporters line up ahead of the Republican presidential candidate's rally on October 5, 2024 at the site in Pennsylvania...

22 hours ago