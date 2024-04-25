In east Ukraine, exhausted troops eagerly await new US weapons

Ukraine has for months struggled to hold Russian forces back as vital US aid was delayed - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOV

Emmanuel PEUCHOT

Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers near the front line were eagerly awaiting the arrival of desperately needed US weapons Thursday, with some bitter at how much the long wait has cost them.

After being held-up by political wrangling for six months, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday gave final approval to a $61 billion package of aid to Kyiv, saying weapons shipments will begin “right away”.

Dependent on Western support to counter Russia’s invasion and tired by more than two years of war, Ukraine has struggled to hold back Moscow’s forces.

“It’s good,” Oleskiy, a bearded 38-year-old serviceman said of the green light from Washington.

“But a little earlier would have been better,” he added wryly.

As the flow of weapons slowed, Russian forces gained some ground and momentum on the battlefield: capturing the eastern hub of Avdiivka and some villages around it.

They have also made advances near the strategically important town of Chasiv Yar and have launched a relentless wave of aerial strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Oleksiy, who declined to give his last name, said Kyiv would “not have had such losses of men and territory” had the aid come sooner.

Soldiers hoped the fresh weapons could at least slightly turn the tide for Kyiv, outgunned and outmanned by a far larger force.

– ‘Retreating’ –

Russian forces were “pushing back our positions, destroying them,” Oleksiy said.

“We are retreating,” he added.

He said Ukrainian troops were especially dependent on artillery — without which “the infantry can’t do anything” — as well as armoured vehicles that allow them to retrieve wounded and dead soldiers.

“We can get our men (with the vehicles),” Oleksiy said.

In the trenches nearby, a military chaplain was blessing both soldiers and tunnels that were being dug out.

Maksym, a 24-year-old soldier in the same area, had some hope that fresh US weapons could change the course of the war.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself but it’s already something,” he said.

– ‘Nothing to launch an assault with’ –

Asked what the troops needed most of all, he said: “Ammunition and artillery. Artillery keeps the infantry safe.”

Yuri, a 30-year-old soldier, hoped for the delivery of “large calibre” weapons that he colloquially called “sweets”.

At the moment, his men lack the weapons to push forward and can only hold their positions.

“We are on the defensive. There is nothing to launch an assault with,” he said.

He said new weapons would allow the troops to counter-attack.

Oleksiy said that his unit had enough Ukrainian ammunition but hoped for “armoured vehicles, artillery and long-range shells.”

“This is where the Russians have the advantage.”