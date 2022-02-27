In an address in Orlando, Trump calls the U.S. ‘a stupid country’

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election - Copyright AFP/File STR

Former President Donald Trump has defended his description of Russia’s Vladimir Putin as “smart” while seeking to play down accusations that he admires the invasion of Ukraine.

The ex-president’s remarks came as a part of his address Saturday night to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the Guardian reports. “Yesterday, I was asked by reporters if I thought President Putin was smart. I said, ‘of course he’s smart,'” Trump told the crowd of 5,000 supporters.

Opening with the false claim that the election was stolen from him, Trump argued that the invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if he was still in the White House.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling,” he said. “It’s an outrage and an atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all. As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president.”

“The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb,” Trump said. Trump has long expressed admiration for Putin, and this week described his war strategy in Ukraine as “wonderful” and “genius,” reports Business Insider.

In his CPAC speech, Trump blamed the invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden and the “not so smart” North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations.

“When you have a weak president who is not respected by other nations, you have a very chaotic world. The world hasn’t been this chaotic since World War Two.”

And to give credit where credit is due, the only truthful thing Trump said was that “the world hasn’t been this chaotic since World War Two.”

Trump also claimed that America was “powerful, cunning and smart” under his leadership but is now “a stupid country.” He added, “If you take over Ukraine, we’re going to sanction you, they say. Sanction? Well, that’s a pretty weak statement.”

“Putin is saying, ‘oh, they’re going to sanction me? They’ve sanctioned me for the last 25 years. You mean I can take over a whole country, and they’re going to sanction me? You mean they’re not going to blow us to pieces, at least psychologically?'”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney describes Russia’s leader quite differently from Trump, seeing him as “a small, feral-eyed man,” while speaking with Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union. The Utah Republican said, “The world recognizes the difference between good and evil here” and will fight for freedom.

And contrary to what Trump is saying about NATO, as Ukraine is not a member of NATO, its members have no legal obligation to act on Ukraine’s behalf.

When later questioned what he would do differently in response to Russia’s invasion if he were president, Trump was, as usual, evasive. “I would do things, but the last thing I would want to do is say it right now,” Trump told a reporter on Saturday night.