World

Imran Khan dismissed as Pakistan PM after losing no-confidence vote

Published

People listen to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television at a restaurant in Islamabad on April 8, 2022, one day before he was ousted by a no-confidence vote
People listen to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television at a restaurant in Islamabad on April 8, 2022, one day before he was ousted by a no-confidence vote - Copyright AFP JANEK SKARZYNSKI
People listen to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television at a restaurant in Islamabad on April 8, 2022, one day before he was ousted by a no-confidence vote - Copyright AFP JANEK SKARZYNSKI

Imran Khan was dismissed Sunday as Pakistan prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament following weeks of political turmoil.

Acting speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said 174 lawmakers had voted in favour of the motion, “consequently the vote of no confidence has passed”.

No prime mister has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office through a vote of no confidence.

It was not immediately clear when the assembly will choose a new premier but, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was almost certain to be picked to lead the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people after weeks of high political drama.

Khan, 69, tried everything he could to stay in power — including dissolving parliament and calling a fresh election — but the Supreme Court deemed all his actions illegal last week, and ordered the assembly to reconvene and vote.

In this article:Pakistan, Politics, Vote
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

