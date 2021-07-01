Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Florida deemed at risk of collapse

Note the Welcome sign in front of the Kissimmee (Amtrak station), a former Atlantic Coast Line Railroad depot in Kissimme, Florida. Image - DanTD CC SA 3.0

More than 70 units in a Florida condominium near Orlando were determined to be unsafe on Wednesday after an inspector from an engineering firm found that walkways were at risk of collapsing.

Osceola County spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh told the Orlando Sentinel that residents of the 72 unit condominium complex near Orlando were advised to enter the buildings at their own risk. Property records show the complex was built in 1990.

The Hill is reporting that Osceola County staff and partners were present at the building to help residents with temporary housing, according to Brumbaugh, who said the engineering report was put together on behalf of the condo building’s management company. Kevin P. Connolly on Twitter

“Osceola County acted quickly in the best interest of public safety by declaring the structures unsafe on Wednesday morning, which was immediate action after it learned of the engineering report performed on behalf of the Condominium Association/management company,” Brumbaugh said in a statement to The Hill on Thursday.

“Repairing the existing structural issues is the responsibility of the condo association/management company.”

The findings come one week after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed killed 18 while the number of people still unaccounted for stands at 145, according to the Associated Press.

Even worse, since the condo collapse, reports have revealed years-long frustration over the millions of dollars worth of repairs that the building needed. In 2018, an engineering firm determined that there was “major structural damage” in the building’s ground-floor parking garage.