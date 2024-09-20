Illuminating the future: Arunika Chandra’s journey to empower Indian villages

Photo courtesy of Arunika Chandra

In remote Indian villages, there are places where entire communities have lived off the land without access to any form of energy or electricity for decades. These “small villages that have, for over 70 years, never seen electricity” do not have the security and opportunities that access to electricity as an integral part of the equation would provide. Providing the villages with power is one thing, but navigating through volatile geographies and extreme terrains, understanding local politics all while implementing a profitable initiative, and optimizing social, environmental, and economic impact? That is entirely another.

In this way, the energy access situation in remote Indian villages is very complex. When she was a project portfolio manager at Freyr Energy Services, Arunika Chandra specialized in navigating complicated issues and bringing life-altering access to clean energy to these villages. She says that access to clean energy in these Indian villages fundamentally “changes lives and in doing so reduce the incentive for theft of electricity from transmission poles, thereby ensuring that these initiatives don’t deliver losses in their intended benefits economically, socially, and environmentally.”

In such areas, the lack of reliable electricity has an immeasurable impact on how the villages and their residents live. Affecting everything from how they acquire their education to the sufficiency of their healthcare to prevent and cure illnesses to how their economic ecosystem develops, bringing clean energy to these villages does more than turn lights on for them; it illuminates aspects of life they might not know were available. But, bringing energy to these areas often comes with substantial dangers and difficulties.

As Chandra points out, “Subsidies for rural electrification projects in India come from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and other state and federal entities, channeled through state governments, which issue requests for proposals (RFPs) requiring developers to submit the lowest bids (L1).” It has typically been challenging to undertake rural electrification at a large scale because of the lack of subsidies, operational difficulties, and dangers faced in the past.

While governments elucidate the fundamental requirements of such rural electrification projects, they need to bring in private players to navigate local challenges and execute them cost-efficiently and judiciously. That’s where Freyr participated as a developer in the RFP process put out by government entities, which led Chandra and the company to design, build, and transfer microgrids aimed at electrifying these remote villages. They also aided the government in impact, measurement, and evaluation exercises to ascertain how many ‘Below Poverty Line (BPL)’ households received power and what their individual energy demand was. “My role was to specifically oversee the different aspects related to the operation and implementation of these project requirements.”

As Chandra and Freyr Energy Services set out to bring power to these villages in a clean and efficient form, they found that the issue of powering them was not easy and required them to go through difficult terrains. At a macro level, channeling funds for energy access in a developing country like India is a challenge in itself. Chandra says that the power plants “can be 5–10 kilowatt plants per village because of the number of households and the small level of load being served. These villages are small. The per BPL household energy demand itself is less because it includes small loads such as charging a phone and a light … but even for that, there has typically been just very little infrastructure in the past.”

Chandra’s educational background, professional achievements, and recognition within the energy sector have made her the perfect candidate to catalyze clean energy in different regulatory environments. “I do have an analytical engineering brain, but I honestly don’t think I really related to just doing an engineering job. What was always important to me was driving impact…What interested me was sustainable urban design, of which energy is a subset; that’s how I got into the field. I think that really fueled my interest a lot more in clean energy.”

Chandra has years of professional experience in bringing clean energy to remote places across India, as well as managing multiple distributed energy resource projects such as rooftop solar across primarily India and a little bit in Ghana specifically. She says that the role is not without its challenges but gratifying. “There are definitely challenges in terms of culture, in terms of being a woman and being taken seriously in different settings, so I looked for ways to innovate.”

Through collaboration with local communities and authorities, Chandra and her team ensured project safety and sustainability both during and after the installation of these clean energy resources, ensuring that they stay in effect for years.

In many ways, Chandra takes lessons learned from global energy markets and develops an understanding of how some of these learnings can be transformed into a localized context in other markets. “I’m particularly interested in the maturity of the U.S. electric markets and the potential to apply lessons learned from such developed systems to the context of developing nations like India.”

The work that Arunika Chandra has done through impact-driven clean energy developers such as Freyr Energy Services is doing unprecedented good. By affording these villages the long-term sustainability of these energy solutions, Chandra and her team have changed lives by allowing them simple luxuries that improve their quality of life in vast ways. Moving forward, Arunkia Chandra hopes to take the lessons learned throughout her career and aid the efforts in energy transition.