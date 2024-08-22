‘I love him’: Flag-waving Russians rally for pro-Putin pop star

Shaman has become a divisive symbol of the Kremlin's push to promote patriotism at all levels of society - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

Thousands of flag-waving Russians gathered for a concert by pro-Kremlin pop star Shaman on Thursday, one of many events authorities hope will rally patriotism almost two-and-a-half years into the Ukraine conflict.

Fans cheered as Shaman entered the stage on Moscow’s Red Square, wearing a Russian flag T-shirt and waving a large flag in front of the crowd.

“I came because I love him, I’ve been going to his concerts for several years now, I couldn’t miss this event,” said 70-year-old mathematical engineer Elena Stupina, who spoke to AFP from the entrance to Red Square.

“Uplifting songs lift our spirits and those of the participants of the special military operation,” she said, referring to soldiers fighting in the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive.

Ridiculed by Russia’s opposition but adored by pro-army loyalists, Shaman has become a divisive symbol of the Kremlin’s push to promote patriotism at all levels of society.

The event marking Flag Day comes as Russia seeks to drum up support for its offensive among the population, many fatigued by fighting and horrified by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region earlier this month.

“Certainly today’s concert is support not only for the inhabitants of that region (Kursk) but for all inhabitants of our country,” art teacher Yulia Devkina, 48, told AFP.

“Everything that Shaman does, all his actions are for the good of Russia, our country,” she said.

During the concert, Shaman invited a boy on stage whose father died in the Ukraine offensive.

“He may be 11, but he’s already a man, and the only man left in his family,” Shaman said of the boy as the crowd went silent.

– ‘We will win’ –

With his signature blonde hair and patriotic attire, Shaman has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Russian social media.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, shot to fame in February 2022 with his army-themed power ballad “Rise Up”, released on the eve of Russia’s full-scale military assault on Ukraine.

He has since thrown his full support behind the Kremlin, performing at a number of state-sponsored rallies and releasing music videos cheering on Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

He was sanctioned by the European Union in June 2024 for taking part in events supporting the offensive and performing in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

His 2022 single “Ya Russky” (“I am Russian”) became the subject of memes and clocked up millions of views on YouTube before the video-sharing site took his channel down this year.

Fans told AFP they hoped his concert on Thursday would unify Russians.

“We must unite now to unite and be stronger,” 53-year-old Yana Bulat said before the concert, a Russian flag painted on her cheek.

“So we will win faster and the victory will be ours.”