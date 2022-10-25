Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5 billion U.S. EV and battery plant

Hyundai IONIQ electric Premium Source - M 93, CC SA 3.0.

Hyundai Motor Company broke ground Tuesday on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States.

The plant is expected to employ more than 8,000 people and will be located 30 minutes west of Savannah, Georgia, according to a press release.

Dozens of Hyundai officials, including Executive Chair Euisun Chung, traveled to Savannah for the ceremony, reports the Savannah Morning News. Site preparation began on the 11-building, 16 million-square-foot facility this summer, and much of the 3,000-acre site has already been cleared and graded. Hyundai projects a 2025 opening.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, and the state’s two U.S. senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, attended the event and all praised the investment that will eventually add over 8,000 jobs. Kemp and Warnock are up for re-election next month.

Governor Kemp said since 2020, Georgia has announced 30 electric mobility-related projects that will ultimately result in $13 billion in investment and nearly 19,000 jobs. In December, EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc announced it would invest $5 billion in the state.

The groundbreaking comes amid anger from Korea and the European Union over the U.S. tax policy on electric vehicles. The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden in August requires EVs to be assembled in North America in order to qualify for U.S. tax credits.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp as well as major European automakers were excluded from the EV subsidies as they do not yet make the vehicles in the United States.

Korea’s ambassador to the United States, Taeyong Cho, told reporters there were ongoing discussions about the tax issue between the Biden administration and the Korean government.

He said it was unclear if the law would need to be changed by the U.S. Congress or if it could be addressed through the regulatory process. The law made about 70 percent of EVs immediately ineligible for the tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle.