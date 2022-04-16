Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hundreds rally against threat to close Turkish women’s rights group

An Istanbul prosecutor filed a lawsuit aimed at shutting down the association for “activity against law and morals.”

Published

We Will Stop Femicide says 280 women were killed in Turkey last year, many of the murders committed by family members
We Will Stop Femicide says 280 women were killed in Turkey last year, many of the murders committed by family members - Copyright AFP -
We Will Stop Femicide says 280 women were killed in Turkey last year, many of the murders committed by family members - Copyright AFP -

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Saturday in several Turkish cities including Istanbul and Ankara against a move to close one of the country’s most respected women’s rights groups.

“It is not possible to stop our fight. We are not going to allow the closure of our association,” the secretary-general of We Will Stop Femicide, Fidan Ataselim, told AFP.

An Istanbul prosecutor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit aimed at shutting down the association for “activity against law and morals”.

We Will Stop Femicide publicises the murder and abuse of women in the mostly Muslim but officially secular state.

According to Ataselim, the lawsuit accuses the group of conducting activities that violate Turkey’s “laws and morals”.

The association was a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision last year to pull Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention, which requires countries to set up laws aimed at preventing and prosecuting violence against women.

We Will Stop Femicide says 280 women were killed in Turkey last year, many of the murders committed by family members.

Another 217 women died in suspicious circumstances, including those officially registered as suicide, the group says.

Ataselim said the lawsuit was filed based on a complaint registered by a group of Turks through a website set up by the presidency to field citizens’ requests.

The complaint accused the group of “destroying the family based on the pretext of defending women’s rights”, Ataselim said.

The language is similar to that used by Erdogan in his decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, which Turkey signed in 2011.

Social conservatives in Turkey claim the convention promotes homosexuality and threatens traditional family values.

“Don’t prosecute women, but murderers!” Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul shouted.

Representatives of opposition parties as well as relatives of domestic abuse victims took part in the demonstration.

“These women are fighters… I wanted to be there to support them,” said Nihat Palandoken, the father of a young girl killed in 2017.

In this article:Demonstration, Rights, Turkey, Women
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden has pledged a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine US President Joe Biden has pledged a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

World

Russia warns US of ‘consequences’ of Ukraine military aid: reports

Russia has formally complained to the United States over its military aid to Ukraine, warning of “unpredictable consequences”.

19 hours ago
Ukrainian stamps marked 'Russian warship, Go...!', depicting the Moskva missile cruiser, which has been sunk Ukrainian stamps marked 'Russian warship, Go...!', depicting the Moskva missile cruiser, which has been sunk

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia steps up air strikes on military facilities in Kyiv, a day after warning it will renew its assault on the capital.

6 hours ago
A troupe of Myanmar folk singers and satirists are hoping to rally anti-coup fighters far from their families with barbs against the junta and jokes about home A troupe of Myanmar folk singers and satirists are hoping to rally anti-coup fighters far from their families with barbs against the junta and jokes about home

World

Myanmar rebel troupe takes aim at junta with folk satire

A troupe of Myanmar folk singers and satirists are taking their new show on a jungle tour, hoping to rally anti-coup fighters.

19 hours ago
The Vizar missile factory targeted by overnight strikes after Ukraine claimed to have used cruise missiles to hit and sink a Russia warship The Vizar missile factory targeted by overnight strikes after Ukraine claimed to have used cruise missiles to hit and sink a Russia warship

World

Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sunk

Russia pounded a Ukrainian rocket factory following the sinking of its Black Sea flagship.

18 hours ago