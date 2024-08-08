Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus try to cross into India

AFP

Published

A cobbler reads a newspaper along a street in Dhaka days after prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country
A cobbler reads a newspaper along a street in Dhaka days after prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country - Copyright AFP MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
A cobbler reads a newspaper along a street in Dhaka days after prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country - Copyright AFP MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Hundreds of Hindus in Bangladesh were gathered along the Indian border hoping to cross, security officials said Thursday, days after a student-led uprising toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus were attacked following Hasina’s ousting, and the group is seen by some in Muslim-majority Bangladesh as having been close to her.

“Several hundred Bangladeshi nationals, mostly Hindus, gathered at different points along India’s border with Bangladesh,” Amit Kumar Tyagi, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) deputy inspector general, told AFP.

More than 200 people were “standing close” to the frontier with India’s border in West Bengal state.

In the state’s Jalpaiguri district, more than 600 Bangladeshis gathered in no-man’s land, Tyagi added. 

“As there is no fence here, BSF personnel formed a human shield to keep them at bay,” he said. 

Officers fired a blank shot into the air to disperse crowds, he added.

Hasina, 76, who had been in power since 2009, quit on Monday after more than a month of deadly protests.

The security situation in Bangladesh has since dramatically improved but there have been reports of revenge attacks on her supporters and party officials.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said earlier this week that at least 10 Hindu temples were attacked by “miscreants” on Monday. 

A hospital official, on condition of anonymity, told AFP that one man from the community was beaten to death in the country’s southern Bagerhat district.

In India, where Hasina is now taking shelter, foreign minister S. Jaishankar said Tuesday his government was “monitoring the situation” with regard to minorities.

In this article:Bangladesh, border, India, Politics, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter

World

Former ‘IS bride’ loses UK citizenship removal appeal bid

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRAA woman stripped of her British...

16 hours ago
Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Eric Dane talks about starring in ‘One Fast Move’ on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") chatted about starring in the film "One Fast Move" opposite KJ Apa, which will be released globally on August...

18 hours ago
A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan

Business

‘Miseries of the Balkhash’: Fears for Kazakhstan’s magical lake

A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan - Copyright AFP Ruslan...

19 hours ago
A Chinese navy ship sails near Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea in Febuary 2024 A Chinese navy ship sails near Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea in Febuary 2024

World

China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills

A Chinese navy ship sails near Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea in Febuary 2024 - Copyright AFP Saeed KHANMatthew...

20 hours ago