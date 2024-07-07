Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hundreds gather for memorial concert after deadly Kenya protests

AFP

Published

The initially peaceful rallies mostly led by Gen-Z spiralled into violence that left 39 people dead, rights groups said
The initially peaceful rallies mostly led by Gen-Z spiralled into violence that left 39 people dead, rights groups said - Copyright AFP Tony KARUMBA
The initially peaceful rallies mostly led by Gen-Z spiralled into violence that left 39 people dead, rights groups said - Copyright AFP Tony KARUMBA

Hundreds of Kenyans gathered Sunday in the capital Nairobi for a memorial concert following deadly protests over tax hikes that saw the country’s leader scrap a controversial finance bill.

The initially peaceful rallies mostly led by Gen-Z spiralled into violence that left 39 people dead, rights groups have said, and saw President William Ruto reject the bill containing the hikes and promise spending cuts.

On Sunday people streamed into Nairobi’s central Uhuru Park from around midday to listen to performers and commemorate those who had died.

Victor Waithaka, 29, told AFP he was attending to pay tribute to the “heroes who died during the protests on the rejected finance bill”.

“This is our country, and we have the right to fight for our rights,” he said.

Large crowds called “Ruto must go”, echoing demands made by protesters in previous weeks, and waved Kenyan flags as they danced to a medley of singers and performers.

“The fight has just begun, the political awakening [is] just the beginning,” prominent demonstrator Hanifa Adan told AFP on the concert’s sidelines.

Early Sunday morning some roads in the city were blocked by police officers.

The concert fell on so-called “Saba Saba” (Seven Seven) — the seventh day of the seventh month, marking the moment in 1990 that the opposition rose up to demand the return of multi-party democracy — and a day when demonstrations have previously taken place.

It follows Ruto’s decision on Friday to announce budget cuts and increased borrowing, in an effort to cover the projected shortfall from scrapping the finance bill.

Following his speech, the president also took part in a sometimes fiery exchange of views on X, in a wide-ranging conversation with younger Kenyans on the social media platform.

In this article:Demonstration, Kenya, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This photo courtesy of Intuitive Machine shows the first view of Earth taken during the IM-1 mission This photo courtesy of Intuitive Machine shows the first view of Earth taken during the IM-1 mission

Business

Op-Ed: When do politics ever have anything at all to do with the real world? Maybe never?

If politics is the answer to anything, the question was never asked.

13 hours ago
South Korean junior medics say medical reforms and the government's reaction to doctors' opposition will drive some of them out of the profession for good South Korean junior medics say medical reforms and the government's reaction to doctors' opposition will drive some of them out of the profession for good

Life

Engaged tone: Is time up for telemedicine?

As patients increasingly return to in-person medical visits, the U.S. healthcare system is beset with a new set of challenges.

15 hours ago
Mike Heslin Mike Heslin

Entertainment

Actor Mike Heslin of ‘Lioness’ dead at 30

Actor Mike Heslin, who appeared in the TV series “Lioness,” has died on July 2, 2024, at the age of 30.

15 hours ago
Britain's main opposition Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, is leading in polls before a national vote expected this year Britain's main opposition Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, is leading in polls before a national vote expected this year

Business

New UK government faces tough economic challenge

Britain's new Labour government on Friday pledged immediate action to grow the economy.

20 hours ago