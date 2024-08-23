Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Humpback whale freed from Sydney Harbour after 22-hour ordeal

AFP

Published

A juvenile humpback whale was freed after it was entangled in ropes and buoys in Sydney harbour city for 22 hours
A juvenile humpback whale was freed after it was entangled in ropes and buoys in Sydney harbour city for 22 hours - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
A juvenile humpback whale was freed after it was entangled in ropes and buoys in Sydney harbour city for 22 hours - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB

A juvenile humpback whale was freed Friday after it was entangled in ropes and buoys in the harbour of Australia’s largest city for 22 hours. 

Rescuers in Sydney received a call on Thursday afternoon that the whale had become entangled and raced under fading light to save it.

By dawn, rescuers followed the whale in an inflatable boat and used specialised equipment to hold the whale in place while they cut the debris away.

The whale was freed shortly before midday on Friday, and swam off to the open ocean after its 22-hour ordeal.

Jessica Fox, from the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, told AFP that efforts to save the whale were “incredible”.  

“It is not uncommon for a whale to enter Sydney Heads — they pop their heads in time to time, but to have one entangled in Sydney Harbour is extremely rare.” 

For decades, humpback whale populations were hunted to the brink of extinction — at one stage there were only an estimated 1,500 of the animals left in Australian waters. 

But they are a rare conservation success story after global protections were afforded to the whales in 1965. 

Humpback whale numbers now exceed 40,000 — a number close to pre-whaling levels — and the marine animal has since been removed from Australia’s threatened species list. 

“With so many more whales in the ocean and more humans in the ocean, there is going to be greater potential for conflict,” Fox said. 

In this article:Animal, Australia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said

Tech & Science

Could ‘zero trust’ have prevented the Halliburton cyberattack?

Oil giant Halliburton has been hit by a cyberattack. How could this have been prevented?

10 hours ago
Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok

Social Media

Nepal lifts ban on video-sharing platform TikTok

TikTok, which has around one billion monthly users, has faced restrictions in many countries for allegedly breaking data rules.

14 hours ago
Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July

Business

US existing home sales rise in July, ending downward trend

Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. FallonSales of previously owned homes in the United...

16 hours ago
Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan

Business

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Published in the journal Science, the study examined 25 years of public policies in 41 countries across six continents.

5 hours ago