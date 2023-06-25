Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Human remains found near site where actor Julian Sands went missing

AFP

Published

Sands went missing on Mount San Antonio, just outside the city of Los Angeles
Sands went missing on Mount San Antonio, just outside the city of Los Angeles - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI
Sands went missing on Mount San Antonio, just outside the city of Los Angeles - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI

Hikers found human remains in California’s Mount San Antonio area, local authorities said, around the same area where British actor Julian Sands went missing five months ago.

The remains were discovered in the wilderness on Saturday morning, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains” near the mountain, it added.

The body was taken to the coroner’s office to be identified, with the process expected to be completed next week.

Sands, who shot to fame in 1985 for his role in “A Room with a View”, went missing in January on the 10,000-foot (3,000-meter) Mount San Antonio, known locally as Mount Baldy, just outside the city of Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old is an experienced hiker who has previously described himself as happiest “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”

California was hit by a succession of heavy storms in December and January that brought heavy snow to mountain ranges, including to Mount San Antonio.

The peak where Sands disappeared is the highest in the San Gabriel Mountains and a popular destination for Los Angeles residents.

San Bernardino County Sheriff at the time said it was increasingly treacherous, with eight known deaths between 2017 and 2022.

The actor’s brother, Nick, said two weeks after search efforts began that he had accepted Sands would not be found alive.

“He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone,” he had said, according to English local media in Yorkshire, where the brothers grew up.

In this article:Actor, Britain, sands, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: OceanGate — Reckless or not? Underwater community fury is all about safety

Future lives will depend on getting the facts straight.

16 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces have entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don after vowing to topple the top military brass Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces have entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don after vowing to topple the top military brass

World

Putin slams ‘betrayal’ as Wagner boss launches revolt

The rapidly moving events mark the most serious challenge yet to the Kremlin chief's long rule and Russia's most serious security crisis.

20 hours ago
A wounded man rests on a hospital bed at al-Bashayer hospital in northern Khartoum -- most health facilities in Sudan's main battlegrounds are out of service A wounded man rests on a hospital bed at al-Bashayer hospital in northern Khartoum -- most health facilities in Sudan's main battlegrounds are out of service

World

Air strikes, artillery, killings in Sudan as aid stalls

A wounded man rests on a hospital bed at al-Bashayer hospital in northern Khartoum -- most health facilities in Sudan's main battlegrounds are out...

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Will Canadians bounce back after the worst wildfire season ever?

Wildfires across Canada this year have burned 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres), raising concern over Canada's ability to rebuild.

8 hours ago