Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

How best to respond to Russian cyberwarfare?

Cybersecurity concerns continue to be top of the mind of many business and government leaders.

Published

Part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is being waged online
Part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is being waged online - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}
Part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is being waged online - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}

As the world looks on in horror over the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and the damage to property and deaths of people, another kind of terror appears to be taking place less visibly. This is the potential for Russian-backed cyberattacks.

In February 2022, as Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine amid an environment of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, several major Ukrainian governmental and business websites were taken down by a series of cyberattacks. Now the cyberattacks ae being directed further afield.

This adds to other Russian cyberwarfare capabilities that have been unleashed during the invasion of Ukraine, each of which forms part of state-sanctioned information warfare.

For such reasons, cybersecurity concerns continue to be top of the mind of many business and government leaders.

Looming into the matter for Digital Journal is Derek E. Brink, CISSP, Vice President & Research Fellow, Aberdeen Strategy & Research.

Brink sees war and aggression as something occupying the digital space as much as it does physical terrain, noting: “Cybersecurity attacks play an increasingly strategic role in today’s conflicts between nation-states, which should come as a surprise to no one.”

Brink cites a recent example: “The mid-January attacks that took down and co-opted the websites of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other agencies, and leading financial institutions added cyber disruptions and distractions to the tensions along the physical borders that have now evolved to a large-scale invasion by Russia.”

Brink ponders over why the perpetrators of these digital-led disruptive activities are not called out for their crimes: “Political leaders are usually cautious about the formal, public laying of blame (“attribution”) for cybersecurity attacks on a specific actor, given the technical challenges of definitive forensic investigations — which creates even more opportunities for sowing chaos and confusion, ranging from “false flag” operations to actual attacks by opportunistic political activists.”

Brink also fears an escalation of cyberwarfare, with attacks moving into services that more directly affect the wellbeing and safety of the general populace. Brink says: “Cybersecurity attacks against government websites are one thing — but it should also surprise no one that potential attacks against critical infrastructure such as communications, financial services, energy, transportation, water, and food can escalate the chaos and confusion of a traditional physical conflict to an even higher level.”

In this article:Conflict, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Russia, Warfare
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles

World

Ukraine tells Russian mothers — Come and get your sons

Ukraine has told mothers of captured Russian troops they can have their sons back if they come to get them.

18 hours ago
Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices

World

Op-Ed: Next phase – Confrontation with the West as Russia’s big push hits turbulence

Russia is out of its depth and out of its league.

5 hours ago
Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling

World

Ukraine pounded and exodus mounts as Russia seizes key city

Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall in a war that has drawn global outrage.

5 hours ago
Ruins of the Sasson synagogue in Iraq's northern city of Mosul Ruins of the Sasson synagogue in Iraq's northern city of Mosul

World

Heritage of Iraq’s last few Jews at risk

Iraq's Jewish community was once one of the largest in the Middle East but its members have dwindled to a handful.

18 hours ago