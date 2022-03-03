How best to respond to Russian cyberwarfare?

Part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is being waged online - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}

As the world looks on in horror over the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and the damage to property and deaths of people, another kind of terror appears to be taking place less visibly. This is the potential for Russian-backed cyberattacks.

In February 2022, as Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine amid an environment of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, several major Ukrainian governmental and business websites were taken down by a series of cyberattacks. Now the cyberattacks ae being directed further afield.

This adds to other Russian cyberwarfare capabilities that have been unleashed during the invasion of Ukraine, each of which forms part of state-sanctioned information warfare.

For such reasons, cybersecurity concerns continue to be top of the mind of many business and government leaders.

Looming into the matter for Digital Journal is Derek E. Brink, CISSP, Vice President & Research Fellow, Aberdeen Strategy & Research.

Brink sees war and aggression as something occupying the digital space as much as it does physical terrain, noting: “Cybersecurity attacks play an increasingly strategic role in today’s conflicts between nation-states, which should come as a surprise to no one.”

Brink cites a recent example: “The mid-January attacks that took down and co-opted the websites of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other agencies, and leading financial institutions added cyber disruptions and distractions to the tensions along the physical borders that have now evolved to a large-scale invasion by Russia.”

Brink ponders over why the perpetrators of these digital-led disruptive activities are not called out for their crimes: “Political leaders are usually cautious about the formal, public laying of blame (“attribution”) for cybersecurity attacks on a specific actor, given the technical challenges of definitive forensic investigations — which creates even more opportunities for sowing chaos and confusion, ranging from “false flag” operations to actual attacks by opportunistic political activists.”

Brink also fears an escalation of cyberwarfare, with attacks moving into services that more directly affect the wellbeing and safety of the general populace. Brink says: “Cybersecurity attacks against government websites are one thing — but it should also surprise no one that potential attacks against critical infrastructure such as communications, financial services, energy, transportation, water, and food can escalate the chaos and confusion of a traditional physical conflict to an even higher level.”