House of Commons passes Emergency Act with help from NDP

Canada’s House of Commons affirmed the Liberal government’s decision to invoke the Emergency Act.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau In the House of Commons earlier tthis week, spoke about the ongoing situation in Ottawa, and invokong the Emergency Act.
 Canadian lawmakers voted Monday night to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

The motion to approve the time-limited Emergency Act passed the House of Commons 185-151 on Monday evening with the New Democrats (NDP) voting in favor alongside the minority Liberal government, reports CBC Canada.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said earlier Monday his party would support the motion but would withdraw that support as soon as it decides the measures are no longer necessary.

The Emergency Act was invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government last week in an effort to end the trucker blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings between Canada and the United States.

Once Trudeau’s Cabinet declared the emergency, it took effect right away, but the government still had to go before Parliament within seven days to get approval. If approval was not given, the emergency declaration is revoked.

Earlier on Monday, Trudeau said the emergency powers were still needed, despite police ending the occupation of the nation’s capital by truckers over the weekend and police ending border blockades before that.

The Associated Press quoted Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair as saying the protesters were going for the “lifeblood of this nation, which is trade with the United States.”

Trudeau noted that some truckers may still be trying to carry out further protests and blockades, citing an attempt to block a border crossing in British Columbia over the weekend.

The Emergency Act gives the government broad powers for 30 days, including designating certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

CTV News Canada explains that the Emergency Act will stay in force until mid-March. The Senate still has to vote on the request, just like the House of Commons did, and at any point, the Senate, House of Commons, or the government could pull support and the unique powers stemming from the emergencies law would be revoked.

