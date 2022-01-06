Hospitals in the U.S. facing strain amid Omicron surges, staffing shortages

The number of daily new Covid cases worldwide has crossed one million for the first time, with more than 7.3 million in the last seven days - © AFP/File Jade GAO

With more than 121,000 people n hospital beds with COVID-19, Omicron’s spread has thrown the country’s healthcare system into disarray. While most patients are not as sick – hospitals are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant.

On Wednesday, U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned that the sheer number of cases could strain hospitals despite signs of lower severity, reports CBC Canada.

“[Omicron] could still stress our hospital system because a certain proportion of a large volume of cases, no matter what, are going to be severe,” Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing.

And the numbers seem to back up Dr. Fauci’s warning. In a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, the country reported 4.02 million cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, up 89 percent from the previous week.

The U.S. is now averaging about 575,000 cases reported per day, or 400 every minute. More than 121,000 people were in hospital beds with COVID-19, up nearly 30 percent from a week earlier, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data show.

Across the U.S., 29 states have set weekly records for new coronavirus cases, In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine announced new or expanded testing sites in nine cities to steer test-seekers away from hospital ERs. He also sent 300 National Guard members to help man the testing sites.

In Connecticut, many ER patients are in beds in hallways, and nurses are often working double shifts because of staffing shortages, said Sherri Dayton, a nurse at the Backus Plainfield Emergency Care Center. Many emergency rooms have hours-long wait times, she said.

In Alabama, where most of the population is unvaccinated, UAB Health in Birmingham put out an urgent request for people to go elsewhere for COVID-19 tests or minor symptoms and stay home for all but true emergencies. Treatment rooms were so crowded that some patients had to be evaluated in hallways and closets.

Other states, including Delaware, Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Washington, D.C., have all reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID patients in recent days. Nearly two years into the pandemic, frustration and exhaustion are running high among health care workers as Omicron vontinues its distructive course.

This is getting very tiring, and I’m being very polite in saying that,” said Dr. Robert Glasgow of University of Utah Health, according to the Associated Press, which has hundreds of workers out sick or in isolation.