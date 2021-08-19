Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hong Kongers plead guilty to 'national security' charge over sanction calls

Published

Hong Kongers plead guilty to 'national security' charge over sanction calls
China imposed a sweeping security law on Hong Kong last year to wipe out dissent after the financial hub was rocked by huge democracy protests in 2019 - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS
China imposed a sweeping security law on Hong Kong last year to wipe out dissent after the financial hub was rocked by huge democracy protests in 2019 - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS

Two Hong Kongers accused of being part of a group that campaigned for international sanctions against China pleaded guilty under the city’s national security law on Thursday in a case that is linked to jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

China imposed the sweeping security law on Hong Kong last year to wipe out dissent after the financial hub was rocked by huge and often violent democracy protests.

More than 130 people, including many of the city’s best known democracy advocates, have since been arrested under the law.

Democracy activist Andy Li, 31, and paralegal Chan Tsz-wah, 30, admitted to a charge of “colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security” on Thursday.

Prosecutors said they were part of a group that organised the publishing of adverts and articles in overseas newspapers calling for sanctions against China.

Both were in custody ahead of their plea.

Little has been heard in open court about the case against the duo but they are part of a group of people linked to jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Lai who faces the same national security charge.

Authorities have accused Lai, 73, and a network of supporters of breaking the security law by supporting international sanctions against China over its crackdown in Hong Kong.

Lai’s popular newspaper Apple Daily closed down in June after authorities used the security law to freeze its assets over the content of the tabloid’s reporting.

Li was one of 12 Hong Kongers who made a failed attempt to flee the city by speedboat for Taiwan last summer.

They were intercepted by the Chinese coast guard and held in detention until their conviction at a closed hearing for illegal border crossing.

The group were eventually returned into Hong Kong custody.

Charges of Li and Chan assisting offenders over the fugitives case have been shelved by prosecution as the pair pleaded guilty to the collusion offences.

The case against Lai and his co-accused has yet to come to court.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

11 hours ago

World

California’s Caldor Fire grows from 6,500 to 53,000 acres in 24 hours — incinerating another town

California's Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe exploded in size from 6,500 acres Tuesday morning to 53,772 acres Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Life

U.S. reports over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as Delta variant runs rampant

The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as numbers reach levels last seen in April, largely due to delta variant.

12 hours ago

World

Teenager takes to the skies on round-the-world record bid

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies on the first leg of flight around the world.

7 hours ago