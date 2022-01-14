Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hong Kong police switch to goose-stepping 'to show patriotism'

Published

Hong Kong Police officers goose-step carrying the Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a flag-raising ceremony - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

Hong Kong’s entire police force will switch from colonial-era British marching drills to the goose-stepping style seen on the Chinese mainland, the city’s force said Friday, citing the need to show officers’ “patriotism”.

The stiff-legged marching technique was first publicly demonstrated by Hong Kong officers on April 15 during National Security Education Day — designated to mark a Beijing-imposed law that has empowered a crackdown on dissent.

The force has “actively planned for the full rollout of Chinese-style foot drills in order to show patriotism and foster love for our motherland and Hong Kong”, police told AFP in a statement Friday.

Staff from China’s People’s Liberation Army barracks in Hong Kong have been teaching the city’s police officers the technique since February 2021.

Police have used goose-stepping in ceremonies and parades, but it will become part of officers’ daily routines from July 1 — the same day Hong Kong marks 25 years since the former British colony was handed back to China. 

The Hong Kong Police College will also host workshops for frontline officers on goose-stepping and flag-raising in the second quarter of this year, according to the statement.

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s firefighters announced in an annual report they will make a similar switch before the end of the month.

Officers from Hong Kong’s customs and excise, immigration and correctional services departments have also demonstrated goose-stepping as part of ceremonies.

The goose-stepping marching style, where uniformed officers kick straight-legged in a robotic manner, was first used by Prussian soldiers and has become a hallmark of authoritarian regimes including Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

World

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products.

21 hours ago
Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

7 hours ago
Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Tech & Science

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

A federal judge on Wednesday set a September date for the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty.

18 hours ago
Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

World

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport.

15 hours ago