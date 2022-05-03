Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hong Kong plummets towards bottom of press freedom ranking

Hong Kong has plummeted down an international press freedom chart as authorities have wielded a draconian new security law to silence media.

Published

The imposition of a strict national security law has seen dozens of democracy activists jailed and at least two Hong Kong publications shut down
The imposition of a strict national security law has seen dozens of democracy activists jailed and at least two Hong Kong publications shut down - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE
The imposition of a strict national security law has seen dozens of democracy activists jailed and at least two Hong Kong publications shut down - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE

Hong Kong has plummeted down an international press freedom chart as authorities have wielded a draconian new security law to silence critical news outlets and jail journalists, a new report said on Tuesday.

For two decades, media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has ranked countries and territories around the world by how free their press is.

Hong Kong, a regional media hub for both international and local media, has been steadily slipping down the table under Chinese rule.

In the last year alone it has plunged 68 places to 148th, sandwiching the international business hub between the Philippines and Turkey.

“It is the biggest downfall of the year, but it is fully deserved due to the consistent attacks on freedom of the press and the slow disappearance of the rule of law in Hong Kong,” Cedric Alviani, head of RSF’s Taiwan-based East Asia bureau, told AFP.

“In the past year we have seen a drastic, drastic move against journalists,” he added.

China has imposed increasingly authoritarian strictures on Hong Kong following large-scale and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests three years ago.

It implemented a sweeping national security law in 2020 that has since crushed dissent and seen dozens of democracy activists jailed as well as journalists.

– Focus on international media –

Alviani said authorities initially used the law to pursue political opponents and democracy activists, but throughout 2021 it began to increasingly be deployed against local media.

Last year, Apple Daily and Stand News, two popular outlets that were critical of the government, collapsed after newsroom leaders were arrested and company assets were frozen by the security law.

Alviani said RSF’s database now lists 13 Hong Kong media workers as being in jail, a number he said was “enormous” and equivalent to almost ten percent of all known journalist detentions in China.

China has consistently been ranked by RSF as one of the world’s most hostile countries for journalists, and currently sits at 175th out of 180.

But until recently Hong Kong was a comparative oasis of free speech thanks to a “One Country, Two Systems” formula, in which Beijing promised the city could keep key freedoms and autonomy for 50 years after the 1997 handover by Britain.

When RSF published its first report in 2002, Hong Kong had some of the freest media in Asia and ranked 18th worldwide.

For now, the security law has been directed against local media but questions have swirled over the future of the international press based in the territory.

Last week, the city’s foreign press club scrapped Asia’s most prestigious human rights awards, citing the threat posed by the security law.

Multiple major news outlets — including AFP, Bloomberg, CNN, the Economist and the Financial Times — have longstanding Asia headquarters in the city.

“No media can do without correspondents in Hong Kong. But do the media need to have their regional headquarters in Hong Kong?” asked Alviani.

“Is it safe to leave your computer archive, to leave your server, to leave your management team in Hong Kong? In the current situation maybe not.”

In this article:China, Hong Kong, Media, Rights, RSF
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Russian navy rules the Black Sea The Russian navy rules the Black Sea

World

Russia struggles to turn Black Sea rule into amphibious attack

Russia may rule the Black Sea but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky while Kyiv threaten to destroy Russian ships.

18 hours ago
US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia

World

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia, Romania trip

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children.

23 hours ago

World

In US, death threats for those removing Confederate statues

"To me, the removal was akin to the falling of the Berlin Wall," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

20 hours ago

Business

Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

"New types of aircraft make new things possible," said Qantas chairman Alan Joyce, according to a statement.

16 hours ago