Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive

Published

Hong Kong authorities tightened Covid-19 restrictions this week after a small outbreak of the Omicron variant was traced to a Cathay Pacific flight crew - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG

Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after one of two coronavirus cases detected at a party they attended was declared a false positive on Saturday.

Dozens of senior officials and lawmakers were ordered into Hong Kong’s 21-day quarantine facilities this week as health officials warn of an imminent outbreak due to the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong’s top cop Raymond Siu and financial services and treasury chief Christopher Hui will be among those leaving quarantine after a day-long stay.

Authorities earlier confirmed 13 senior officials and 19 lawmakers attended a Monday night birthday bash for Witman Hung, a member of China’s top lawmaking body.

Health inspectors have issued quarantine orders for all 180 or so attendees after finding two coronavirus case among the guests.

But on Saturday, health officials said the second case — a woman whose virus test was conducted by her doctor husband — was a false positive.

The doctor’s hands were “most likely contaminated” by the Sinovac vaccine when he tested his wife, said microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung after inspecting the clinic with health officials.

The woman’s sample raised suspicions as it contained a virus strain which is now only found in vaccines, Yuen added.

Around 80 people will have their quarantine orders rescinded, including more than 10 people who have already arrived at the Penny’s Bay isolation facility.

Firebrand nationalist Junius Ho is expected to be among the lawmakers granted an early release, local media reported.

The other 100 party attendees will remain in quarantine because they were deemed close contacts with the confirmed virus patient.

Health officials said they have not yet found any virus transmission linked to the party.

On Friday night, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered a probe into the 13 officials and promised to take “appropriate action” after completing investigations.

The incident triggered a wave of apologies from officials, lawmakers and the birthday celebrant Hung.

While the party was legal under rules at the time, health officials had advised people three days earlier to avoid big gatherings.

Lawmakers sent to quarantine will miss the first meeting of the “patriots only” legislature scheduled for Wednesday.

The city has recorded 223 Omicron cases as of Friday night.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Political criminality, January 6, RICO, and recognizing realities or bye-bye America

How can so many actual, hyper-stressed-for-decades bill-paying, bullet-dodging Americans pretend not to know all this?

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES in Las Vegas

A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Are you ready for this? A car that can change colors with the touch of a button

The future could see you changing the colour of your car with the touch of a button as BMW showcased that tech at CES in Las...

21 hours ago
US Supreme Court to hear challenges to Covid vaccine mandates US Supreme Court to hear challenges to Covid vaccine mandates

World

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses.

16 hours ago