Hong Kong jails ex-opposition lawmaker over legislature folder grab

A former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker was jailed Tuesday for snatching a folder from an official during a legislature meeting, the latest sign of Beijing’s tightening grip over the city’s once-boisterous chamber.

Previous Hong Kong legislatures had diverse political parties but after Beijing clamped down on dissent and imposed a sweeping national security law in 2020, authorities changed the electoral rules to ensure that only “patriots” could run for office.

The traditional pro-democracy camp no longer has any seats, with many of its members either in prison or in self-imposed exile.

Tuesday’s verdict against Leung Kwok-hung, a prominent pro-democracy figure nicknamed “Long Hair”, further shrinks the space for dissent in the legislature — already homogenous in perspective as it is now stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists.

The 66-year-old was charged with contempt after snatching a folder from an official during a legislature meeting in 2016. His case has dragged on for years because of legal ambiguity over whether lawmakers can be charged over disruptions.

On Tuesday, principal magistrate Ada Yim said Leung’s actions ran counter to a “secure and dignified” environment for lawmakers to convene, and sentenced him to 14 days in jail.

“The defendant clearly knew he had no lawful or reasonable grounds to get the folder,” Yim said.

Leung is already serving a 23-month jail sentence for separately organising an unlawful protest, and faces the more serious charge of subversion under the national security law.

The sweeping law was brought in after Hong Kong was roiled by massive pro-democracy protests, and has ensnared nearly 170 journalists, activists and lawmakers.

Leung remained defiant in court Tuesday, arguing that his speech and expression as a lawmaker should be immune from prosecution.

“What I did was to protest against government officials who disdained lawmakers’ attempts to hold them accountable,” he told the court.

Leung has a long history of protest during his 13 years as a lawmaker but has never faced criminal charges as a result, said his wife Chan Po-ying — also a veteran activist.

“His actions at the time were fulfilling his duty as a lawmaker… he was expressing society’s discontent.”