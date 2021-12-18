Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hong Kong elite picks new 'patriots only' legislature

Hong Kong’s political elite will pick new city lawmakers on Sunday under Beijing’s “patriots only” rules.

Published

Hong Kong elite picks new 'patriots only' legislature
A new political blueprint in Hong Kong drastically reduces the number of directly elected seats and controls who can run for office - Copyright AFP Tolga Akmen
A new political blueprint in Hong Kong drastically reduces the number of directly elected seats and controls who can run for office - Copyright AFP Tolga Akmen
Holmes CHAN

Hong Kong’s political elite will pick new city lawmakers on Sunday under Beijing’s “patriots only” rules that drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office.

It is the first legislature election overseen by a new political blueprint that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

All candidates have been vetted for their patriotism and political loyalty to China and only 20 of the 90 legislature seats will be directly elected.

Polls will open at 8:30 am (0030 GMT) for some 4.5 million registered voters in the city of 7.5 million, and polling suggests turnout could be low.

The largest chunk of legislature seats — 40 — will be picked by a committee of 1,500 staunch Beijing loyalists.

The remaining 30 will be chosen by reliably pro-Beijing committees that represent special-interest and industry groups.

– Low turnout? –

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and her ministers have pushed to drum up public enthusiasm over the polls.

For the first time polling stations have been set up at the border to cater to Hong Kongers living in mainland China.

The government has bought up newspaper frontpages and billboards, sent flyers to every household, pinged mobile phones with reminders to vote and made public transport free for the day.

Private companies have also answered the call, with companies like property giant Sun Hung Kai and accounting multinational KPMG encouraging staff to vote according to media reports.

Despite the citywide publicity blitz, the latest polling data showed only 48 percent of respondents said they would vote — a record low — and 52 percent said they found no candidate worthy of support.

Lam has sought to manage expectations, telling state media last week that a low turnout could indicate “the government is doing well and its credibility is high”.

Independent polling places Lam’s current approval rating at around 36 percent.

Sunday’s election has received vocal backing from Beijing, which sees the new system as a way to root out “anti-China” elements and restore order in a legislature freed from a disruptive opposition.

Critics counter that authoritarian China has all but banned opposition politics in a city that once boasted a rambunctious political scene.

Dozens of prominent opposition figures — including many democrats who won legislature seats in the previous election — have been jailed, disqualified or have fled overseas.

– Boycotts ‘illegal’ –

Hong Kong’s biggest pro-democracy parties have put forward no candidates.

A growing number of Hong Kong democracy activists abroad have also openly advocated a boycott, describing the polls as a “sham”.

Activist Sunny Cheung and former lawmaker Ted Hui hosted a livestream on Saturday evening aimed at persuading voters to stay home.

“I believe Hong Kongers who experienced the 2019 (democracy) movement will remain true to their principles and boycott this election,” Cheung wrote on Facebook.

Hong Kongers are allowed to cast blank ballots or not vote.

But earlier this year authorities made it a crime to “incite” others to boycott elections or cast blank or spoiled ballots.

Authorities have arrested 10 people under this law so far, mostly for social media posts.

They have also issued arrest warrants for activists overseas, including Hui and Cheung, and threatened western media outlets with prosecution for editorials critical of the new political system.

Police said they will deploy more than 10,000 officers on Sunday to ensure a “safe and smooth” election.

In a move laden with symbolism, Hong Kong’s official seal was replaced by China’s national emblem in the city’s legislature ahead of Sunday.

Officials said it was a temporary switch to facilitate oath-taking ceremonies for lawmakers next month.

In this article:China, Communist Party of China, Hong Kong
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country.

23 hours ago
US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

World

Growing tensions over cyber-warfare between US and Iran

Has Iran become a threat to U.S. interests on par with Russia?

22 hours ago

Life

This year’s flu vaccine doesn’t match the main circulating flu virus strain

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved...

23 hours ago

World

In New York, Omicron revives dark memories of a nightmarish 2020

The startlingly rapid spread of Covid-19's Omicron variant has raised grave concern across the US.

2 hours ago