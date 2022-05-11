Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hong Kong defence fund trustee arrested at airport: sources

Published

Hong Kong scholar Hui Po-keung who helped run a now disbanded defence fund for democracy protesters was arrested at the airport under the national security law
Hong Kong scholar Hui Po-keung who helped run a now disbanded defence fund for democracy protesters was arrested at the airport under the national security law - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE
Hong Kong scholar Hui Po-keung who helped run a now disbanded defence fund for democracy protesters was arrested at the airport under the national security law - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE

A Hong Kong scholar who helped run a now-disbanded defence fund for democracy protesters was arrested at the airport under the national security law, two legal sources told AFP on Wednesday.

Hui Po-keung, a prominent cultural studies scholar, was on his way to take up an academic post in Europe before he was detained on Tuesday, the sources said, asking not to be named.

The arrest was confirmed by a second legal source. Police have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Hui was arrested for “collusion with foreign forces”, one source said, an offence under a new security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in response to huge protests three years ago.

The law has crushed dissent in the once outspoken business hub and can carry up to life in jail.

Hui was one of six trustees of the “612 Humanitarian Relief Fund” which helped arrested protesters pay for their legal and medical bills.

Other trustees of the fund include retired cleric Cardinal Joseph Zen, veteran barrister Margaret Ng, gay rights activist and pop singer Denise Ho as well jailed democracy activist Cyd Ho.

The fund disbanded last year after the city’s national security police demanded it hand over operational details including information about its donors and beneficiaries.

Shortly before the fund closed, Hong Kong’s Lingnan University confirmed that its contract with Hui had ended the month before but declined to state a reason on personal privacy grounds.

Academics who played prominent roles in Hong Kong’s now largely decimated democracy movement have often found themselves dropped by universities and are struggling to find work.

An active social commentator and prolific author, Hui taught for more than two decades at Lingnan University and was credited by prominent former student leader Nathan Law for inspiring his political career.

In this article:China, Hongkong, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Images showed anti-riot police deployed with heavy equipment, and gunshots were heard Images showed anti-riot police deployed with heavy equipment, and gunshots were heard

World

Indonesia police use water canon against Papua protesters

Indonesian police used water cannon against protesters in the province of Papua on Tuesday.

21 hours ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a swift turnaround in Finnish and Swedish public opinion in favour of NATO membership Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a swift turnaround in Finnish and Swedish public opinion in favour of NATO membership

World

Decisive week for Finland, Sweden as NATO decisions loom

Finland and Sweden are expected to announce this week whether to apply to join NATO following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

19 hours ago
The 'Amadea' superyacht was seized in Fiji at the request of the United States The 'Amadea' superyacht was seized in Fiji at the request of the United States

World

‘Rich also cry’: Russia’s sanctioned oligarchs lose luxuries

From superyachts and mansions to private jets and works of art, mega-rich Russians are being deprived of their expensive playthings.

19 hours ago
Prince Charles will read the queen's speech to formally open parliament for the first time Prince Charles will read the queen's speech to formally open parliament for the first time

World

Queen to miss UK parliament opening for first time since 1963

Head of state Queen Elizabeth II will miss Tuesday's ceremonial opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years.

19 hours ago