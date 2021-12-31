Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the trade.

Published

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force
A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong has come into force - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG
A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong has come into force - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city.

Hong Kong lawmakers in 2018 backed a bill opting for a gradual phasing out of the trade — a move some conservationists at the time criticised as a loophole that could be exploited.

The city has been accused of playing an oversized role in the industry, with one 2019 report by a local conservation group saying it accounted for around a fifth of all global ivory seizures in the last decade.

On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city’s Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.

Friday’s new rules ban the “import, re-export, and commercial possession of elephant ivory”, but make an exception for antique pieces dating from before 1925.

Offenders could face a maximum fine of HK$10 million ($1.3 million) and 10 years’ imprisonment.

With its busy port and other transport links, Hong Kong had thrived as a major transit point for illegal trade in parts of endangered animals like elephants, rhinos and pangolins — most of it headed for consumers in mainland China.

Hong Kong authorities in 2017 made their biggest ivory bust in three decades, with the haul of 7.2 tonnes of tusks valued at around $9 million.

Authorities seized another 2.1 tonnes in 2019 — after the phasing-out process had begun.

African ivory was a sought-after status symbol in China and used to fetch as much as $1,100 a kilogram ($500 a pound).

China’s own ban on the ivory trade has been in force since 2018.

A spokesman for Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said the government was “committed to the protection of endangered species, including elephants”.

In August, Hong Kong passed a law that classified wildlife trafficking as an organised crime issue.

In this article:Hong Kong, ivory trade
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

World

In his first interview since fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani explains his departure

In his first interview since he fled his country, former President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan spoke with the BBC.

6 hours ago

World

Archbishop Desmond Tutu's body lies in state at South Africa cathedral

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was carried Thursday into a historic cathedral where he once railed against white rule.

24 hours ago
Hong Kong police raid local media outlet, arrest six for 'seditious publication' Hong Kong police raid local media outlet, arrest six for 'seditious publication'

World

Hong Kong journalists charged with conspiracy to publish 'seditious' content: police

Two members of a Hong Kong news outlet were charged with "conspiracy to publish seditious" material, police said.

22 hours ago

World

Unions oppose Quebec’s decision to allow some COVID-positive healthcare staff to work

Healthcare unions are opposing Quebec's decision to allow some asymptomatic workers infected with COVID-19 to stay on the job.

14 hours ago