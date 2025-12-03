Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Honduras TV host widens lead over Trump-backed rival for president

AFP

Published

Salvador Nasralla has widened his lead over rival Nasry Asfury as votes cast in a Honduran presidential election are counted
Salvador Nasralla has widened his lead over rival Nasry Asfury as votes cast in a Honduran presidential election are counted - Copyright AFP/File STR
Salvador Nasralla has widened his lead over rival Nasry Asfury as votes cast in a Honduran presidential election are counted - Copyright AFP/File STR

Honduran TV presenter Salvador Nasralla widened a narrow lead Wednesday over Trump-backed rival Nasry Asfura as the counting of votes cast in a weekend presidential election dragged into a third day.

With nearly 80 percent of the count from Sunday’s voting completed, Nasralla was leading fellow right-winger Asfura with 40.34 percent to 39.57 percent, according to the CNE election council.

The CNE has come under fire from US President Donald Trump after announcing Monday that a partial count showed the two men locked in a “technical tie.”

Trump accused Honduran election officials of “trying to change” the outcome of the vote in one of Latin America’s most impoverished and violent countries and vowed “there will be hell to pay!” if they do.

The CNE called for “patience” as it finishes the count delayed by technical difficulties, and vowed Tuesday the end result will “scrupulously respect the popular will.”

Trump had given his support to 67-year-old businessman Asfura, vying for the top job with 72-year-old Nasralla, who the US leader has said was “pretending to be an anti-Communist.”

Trump has become increasingly vocal in his support for allies in the region, having threatened to cut aid to Argentina and Honduras if his picks did not win.

Ally Javier Milei was victorious in Argentina’s mid-term elections.

Whatever the outcome, Sunday’s election was a clear defeat for ruling leftists, and Honduras’s swing to the right will likely boost US influence in a country that under the last government had increasingly looked to China.

In this article:Eeuu, elecciones, honduras, politica
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Photo courtesy of rawpixel.com on Freepik. Photo courtesy of rawpixel.com on Freepik.

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: To regulate AI or not to regulate — Australia decides existing laws will cover AI

Wait and see is actually a realistic approach for now, but AI cannot be allowed to become a sacred cow. Regulate as required.

5 hours ago
Tech firms are pouring massive sums into physical AI, and Morgan Stanley predicts the world could have more than a billion humanoid robots by 2050 Tech firms are pouring massive sums into physical AI, and Morgan Stanley predicts the world could have more than a billion humanoid robots by 2050

Tech & Science

Ten technology breakthroughs to watch out for in 2026

From generative AI 2.0 to emotion-sensitive devices and quantum-assisted design workflows, 2026 is set to push emerging technology far.

3 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Business

Cyber insurance in 2026: Still a viable option?

Modern business depends fundamentally on technology, which makes the risk and impact of cybercrime higher than at any time in the past.

3 hours ago
Darius de Haas Darius de Haas

Entertainment

Darius de Haas talks about his new holiday music, upcoming shows at 54 Below, and the digital age

Actor and singer Darius de Haas chatted about his new holiday album and his forthcoming shows at 54 Below on December 16th and 17th.

23 hours ago