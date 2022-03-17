Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Honduran judge grants extradition of ex-president Hernandez to US

A judge in Honduras on Wednesday granted the extradition of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States.

Published

Juan Orlando Hernandez delivers a speech as president of Honduras in August 2021 in Tegucigalpa
Juan Orlando Hernandez delivers a speech as president of Honduras in August 2021 in Tegucigalpa - Copyright AFP/File Orlando SIERRA
Juan Orlando Hernandez delivers a speech as president of Honduras in August 2021 in Tegucigalpa - Copyright AFP/File Orlando SIERRA

A judge in Honduras on Wednesday granted the extradition of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where he is wanted for alleged drug trafficking, the Central American country’s Supreme Court of Justice said on Twitter.

A judge “decided to accept the request for extradition presented by the Court of the Southern District of New York against ex-president of the republic Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado,” the court said.

The decision can still be appealed within the next three days, judiciary spokesman Melvin Duarte said, in which case the Supreme Court’s panel of justices would weigh in.

The former president, who held office from 2014 to 2022, is accused of having facilitated the smuggling of some 500 tons of drugs — mainly from Colombia and Venezuela — to the United States via Honduras since 2004.

US prosecutors have alleged Hernandez received millions of dollars from drug traffickers for protection — including from Mexican narco kingpin Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman.

He faces three charges: conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States, using or carrying firearms including machine guns, and conspiracy to use or carry firearms.

New York prosecutors linked the former president to the crimes during the trial of his brother, former Honduran congressman Tony Hernandez, who was sentenced to life in prison in the United States for drug trafficking in March 2021.

Hernandez, a right-wing lawyer, left office on January 26 when leftist Xiomara Castro became president.

Before his eight-year presidency, Hernandez led the country’s Congress, taking a pro-US stance and supporting Washington’s fight against drug trafficking.

In this article:honduras, Justice, Politics, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A delivery of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in Kyiv on February 11 2022 A delivery of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in Kyiv on February 11 2022

World

Javelin anti-tank missile, symbol of Ukraine’s resistance

Images of Ukrainian troops carrying Javelin missile launchers on their shoulders have flashed around the world.

21 hours ago
China recorded 3,290 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday China recorded 3,290 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

World

China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spreads

China has moved to free up hospital beds as officials reported thousands of new cases from an Omicron-led coronavirus outbreak.

24 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress by videolink on March 16, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress by videolink on March 16, 2022

World

Ukraine president urges US Congress to reconsider ‘no-fly zone’

Ukraine's besieged leader urged the U.S. to reconsider his plea for a no-fly zone, invoking the terror of the September 11 attacks.

14 hours ago

World

Top UN court tells Moscow to halt Ukraine invasion

The UN's top court on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine.

12 hours ago