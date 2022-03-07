Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Historic Ukrainian city scrambles to defend heritage

Statues wrapped in foam and fireproof material can be seen all around the historic city of Lviv.

Published

Only a trident can be seen sticking out from a statue of Neptune covered in a plastic sheet
Only a trident can be seen sticking out from a statue of Neptune covered in a plastic sheet - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Only a trident can be seen sticking out from a statue of Neptune covered in a plastic sheet - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Thibaut MARCHAND

Statues wrapped in foam and fireproof material can be seen all around the historic city of Lviv, where the race is on to protect cultural treasures against possible Russian bombardment.

In the western Ukrainian city’s Market Square, only a trident can be seen sticking out from a statue of Neptune — the Roman god of the seas — that is entirely covered in a plastic sheeting.

“I got some money, gathered a team and bought some material,” said Andriy Salyuk, head of the Society for the Protection of Monuments, and one of the main drivers behind the protection effort.

Volunteers have joined up with city workers and builders in the movement to defend the rich heritage of Lviv, a city of 700,000 people whose centre is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Salyuk said he was moved to act when an art historian “told me that if there was a bombing, God help us, we could lose the stained glass windows!”.

– ‘We can’t do everything’ –

Speaking to AFP in an office decorated with Ukrainian flags and the colours of various battalions fighting in eastern Ukraine, he said he has received donations from wealthy benefactors.

The effort has brought together an unlikely coalition, including construction companies which have advised on the best material to use to protect the stained glass windows of various churches.

At the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, which dates back to the 14th century, Andriy Pochekva was overseeing the installation of one such panel.

“We cannot protect from a direct impact but we are trying as much as possible to protect from light damage, whether it’s a fire or a shockwave or small fragments,” he said, as a crane manoeuvred the panel into position.

On one side of the cathedral, a large sculpture of the Holy Sepulchre has already been covered up under the watchful eye of Liliya Onishchenko from the city’s cultural heritage protection department.

“I have devoted my entire life to defending cultural heritage,” the 66-year-old told AFP.

“I do not want to see the results of our work destroyed by the war,” she said.

In another part of the city, she said a recently restored wooden altar from the 14th century in an Armenian church has been dismantled and placed under protection “like the First World War”.

Onishchenko said that museums in the city have also been storing away their exhibits for safekeeping.

After protecting “the most fragile objects”, Salyuk said he wanted to pass on to the next stage.

“People ask what we are going to do with the works of art inside the churches. We would love to help them, to coordinate, but we can’t do everything.”

In this article:Conflict, Culture, lviv, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russia – Threats, more threats, more mercenaries, and no results

A pattern is becoming very clear. If Russia fails, Putin threatens and doubles down. In a bit over a week, he’s running out of...

10 hours ago

World

‘We will blow it up’: Last bridge to Kyiv stalls Russian advance

The city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge...

14 hours ago
An Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter lands during an air force exercise in 2018. Under attack by Russia, Ukraine is seeking replacement aircraft from Poland or other neighboring countries. An Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter lands during an air force exercise in 2018. Under attack by Russia, Ukraine is seeking replacement aircraft from Poland or other neighboring countries.

World

US ‘working actively’ on deal for Polish fighter jets to Ukraine

Antony Blinken said that the U.S. was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets to fight invading Russians.

18 hours ago

World

‘Russians, go home!’ Pro-Ukraine protests sweep Europe

Moscow's assault on its pro-Western neighbour on February 24 has sparked global condemnation and an outpouring of solidarity with Kyiv.

6 hours ago