Hindu devotees bathe in India’s toxic foam-covered Yamuna River

The Yamuna, as well as the Ganges River, shown here, are polluted with animal and human waste, as well as industrial waste. Source - Lane, CC SA 2.0.

A white toxic foam currently covers portions of India’s sacred Yamuna River but that didn’t keep people from entering the water Wednesday as part of Chhath Puja, a four-day festival tied to the sun god Surya.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival where rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth. According to popular legends, bathing in its sacred waters frees one from the torments of death

The Yamuna River is the second largest tributary of the sacred Ganges and is the longest tributary in India. The Associated Press reports hundreds of people as going knee-deep, with others dunking themselves under.

“It’s a sewer,” one devotee tells the New York Times. “But the sun deity says: ‘Even if you stand in a gutter and make an offering, I will protect you for the rest of the year.'”

Chhat puja festival in India, 2020. Source – ShravanOne, CC SA 4.0.

A mix of sewage and industrial waste

The pungent white foam covering many parts of the river is a mixture of sewage and industrial waste that formed over portions of the waterway in the last week, reports CNN News.

The foam contains high levels of phosphates, surfactants, and ammonia dumped in the Yamuna from New Delhi-area industries, and is the result of low oxygen levels in the water and lower winter temperatures.

The scary part is that not only do people bathe in the river, but according to NBC News, the Yamuna also supplies more than half of New Delhi’s water.

Some worshippers saw the hazardous waste as a test of their faith. “What fear? If we are scared, then how can we pray?” Rajesh Kumar Verma told the Associated Press.

City dump next to a slum along the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi, India, 2005. Source – Manuel Rivera-Ortiz, CC SA 3.0.

The annual festival not only draws thousands of worshippers to the river’s banks but brings international attention to India’s pollution problem.

India has 35 out of the world’s 50 most polluted cities, while the air quality for Delhi tops rankings for the world’s most polluted cities, according to 2020 statistics by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company that compiles air quality data.

“The (Yamuna) river in Delhi’s stretch is an ecologically dead river,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, from the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers, and People (SANDRP). “It doesn’t have fish or freshwater birds. That has been the case for years now.”

“Thousands of villagers take irrigation water from the river, they take buckets to the river for bathing and drinking,” he said.