Hezbollah says fires rockets, drones at Israel

AFP

Published

A rocket fired from southern Lebanon is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over northern Israel
Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it fired Katyusha rockets and drones at Israel on Sunday after strikes which the Israeli army said targeted Hezbollah weapons storage facilities.

Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces in support of Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

Six people were wounded in the overnight Israeli strike, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency.

In retaliation, Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, said in separate statements that on Sunday it targeted two Israeli military positions in northern Israel with Katyusha rockets and drones.

An earlier statement by the group had said its fighters also struck the Dafna area with Katyusha rockets “in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks that targeted civilians in the town of Adloun, injuring several of them”.

Israel’s military had said its air force “struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon, containing rockets and additional weaponry” overnight Saturday to Sunday.

Hezbollah on Sunday also said that three of its fighters had been killed in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese army also reported that two of its soldiers were wounded “moderately” on Sunday when Israeli fire hit a watchtower in the south of the country.

The violence since October has killed at least 518 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally. Most of the dead have been fighters, but they have included at least 104 civilians.

On the Israeli side, 18 soldiers and 13 civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities.

